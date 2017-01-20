Barack Obama has made a big impact on the United States during his eight years as leader of the country.

His relationship with the NBA is a particularly interesting part of his tenure and many of the league’s superstars are sharing their favorite memories of the departing commander-in-chief.

LeBron James took a moment to send his own personal thank you to the 44th president of the nation that he calls home.

On Uninterrupted, a video platform that James has cultivated to bring fans content straight from athletes to the people that love watching them play, he decided to share his goodbye with the world.

The King centered his message on the inspiration that the Obamas represented: “A true inspiration for me and my family, my kids and anyone that has a dream, even a dream to be the president.”

Heartfelt words from a man who came up from the city of Akron, Ohio and had to battle through a lot of adversity to get to the point he is at now.

Many young kids see James’ success and use those triumphs for inspiration, but now we know that the people that inspire and motivate him are not merely confined to the realm of sports.

Today presents the start of a new chapter for the country, but the legacy of the last head man will echo throughout time. Unexpectedly, it will echo loudly in the hearts and minds of the NBA and its players.