Football

Diego Costa.

Chelsea fans react strongly to Diego Costa's return to squad

It's funny how quickly a footballer can go from hero to zero in today's game, isn't it?

Diego Costa is the forward that fans love to have on their team, but hate to face. He is also the head of Chelsea's attack and leads the Premier League with 14 strikes in 19 league games this term, alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez in the charts.

With Chelsea seven points clear at the top of the table following a down season for Costa and the club last campaign, everything seemed rosy at Stamford Bridge.

That was until last week when Costa seemingly had his head turned by an extraordinary offer from China.

It has been reported that the Brazilian-born Spanish international was offered a jaw-dropping £576,000-a-week to make a move to China this month.

Furthermore, his boss Antonio Conte was alleged to have shouted “Go to China!” at Costa after a heated argument in training last week.

Costa, who has 51 goals in 99 Chelsea appearances in all competitions, was subsequently left out of the Blues' squad to face champions Leicester last weekend, but the league leaders didn't look like they missed their talisman after they picked up an impressive 3-0 win.

However, Conte has now revealed that Costa is set to return to the fold this weekend against Hull after recovering from a back problem - if you believe that.

Naturally, the Chelsea fans have reacted to the news on Twitter and it is safe to say the Blues faithful aren't buying the forward's back issues, or his loyalty to the club.

Tipster Charlie tweeted: "Must of been that Chinese takeaway he's been having ay!" and Muamer Krhan posted: "'from his back injury' HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHhHHHHHHahhahahaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA."

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

Still, it looks like some Chelsea fans haven't forgotten about Costa's goals and are pleased to see the aggressive goal machine return.

Njogu wrote: "RIP Hull City. Diego double." while Future Bill Gates said: "Good news. I hope everything has been settled now. Come on Chelsea!"

The best of the rest of the reactions are below for you to enjoy.

Last weekend's win over an inconsistent Leicester can't mean too much in the grand scheme of things, but it certainly suggested that the Blues aren't absolutely desperate for Costa's presence.

Will he prove a point against lowly Hull City?

Topics:
Eden Hazard
John Terry
Thibaut Courtois
Chelsea
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

