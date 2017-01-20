Dwyane Wade followed in the footsteps of his good friend LeBron James and decided to go home and join the Chicago Bulls.

A native of the Second City, there were a lot of emotions for both Wade and fans of the franchise as he donned the red and black uniform for the first time this season.

One of the things that really swung the decision for D-Wade was the presence of young All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler, but his young running mate’s future with the franchise looks very undecided at the moment.

The 13-year veteran spoke to ESPN about the prospect of losing Butler: “He’s the one who called me and got me to come here. So that’s a big part of my decision and everything else, is what Jimmy’s doing, what his future looks like and all that. And I’ve made it very clear.

“I would be a liar to say that I want to play on a team with all 21-year-olds. You know what I mean? And be a part of the future building. I would be a fool to say that. But you also want to be in the best position for what you think is for you at that time, too.”

Tuesday marked Flash’s 35th birthday and the sentiment that he has no intentions of being a part of a rebuilding effort make all the sense in the world for someone at his stage of their career.

He has a player option for next season and it sounds like Butler will be one of the key factors in deciding whether the homecoming honeymoon will end sooner or later.