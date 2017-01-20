Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Shawn Michaels is a big fan of his.

Shawn Michaels discusses who he'd love to face if he returned to WWE

Football News
One of the biggest talking points over the last few months has been a potential in-ring comeback for Shawn Michaels.

He made his return to WWE television last week, although he was only there to promote his new movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

STAYING RETIRED

The speculation is understandable, though, as many fans would love to see The Heart Break Kid compete inside of a WWE ring again, while others believe his loss to The Undertaker – which effectively ended his career – would mean nothing.

Despite Michaels confirming on numerous occasions that there’s no itch to make an in-ring return, that hasn’t stopped the rumours.

First, we had AJ Styles tease a potential dream clash with Michaels, and now HBK himself has revealed to ESPN that if he was to have a dream return opponent, it wouldn’t be against who many people would assume.

A match with Styles would’ve been great, but Michaels has revealed that his ideal opponent would be former NXT Champion, Samoa Joe.

MICHAELS VS. SAMOA JOE

He said: “I look at Samoa Joe, and I’ve told him a number of times, that I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, ‘Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you.’

“He’s a guy I have sort of enjoyed, and one of those sleeper guys that no one talks about.

“We have contrasting styles.

“I get that everybody wants to see me and AJ or Seth or Dolph [Ziggler].

“From my standpoint, I think really telling a great story out there [is most important].

“I could do it with a guy like Samoa Joe. His stuff looks really good, and something he just looks like he’s beating the tar out of somebody.”

In Michaels’ prime, a contest between the two men would have been incredible.

With plenty of rumours suggesting Joe is going to debut at the Royal Rumble, it’s a fantastic time to get an endorsement of that nature from one of the greatest of all time.

Would you have ever liked to see Shawn Michaels vs. Samoa Joe? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
Shawn Michaels
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Shawn Michaels
AJ Styles
WWE

