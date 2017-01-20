How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Memphis Depay.

Lyon chairman reveals how much it will cost Man United to re-sign Memphis Depay

News of Memphis Depay's ill-fated stay at Manchester United coming to an end broke on Friday morning, but amid all the 'what-ifs' there was a crucial aspect of the deal that went under the radar.

Despite not featuring much this term, Jose Mourinho allowed him to leave with a heavy heart, and it now seems as though he is refusing to close the door on a potential return by making sure a buyback clause has been installed in the deal.

The Dutchman leaves for a fee of £16 million, which could rise up to £21.6 million, but if Mourinho wants to bring him back it's going to cost them a lot more than that.

When quizzed on the clause Mourinho told the club's official website: “Because potentially he’s a very good player.”

“When Mr. Van Gaal decided to buy him he did well, he knew him very well, he was very young at the World Cup, he had flashes of top quality and he was playing well in Holland. We know the Dutch league is not the same but he was showing very good things.

“He didn’t succeed in his 18 months, but he’s very young so I think it’s important for the club to complete control in this talent and we wish he plays very well at Lyon, and why not to come back because everyone here likes him.”

And now thanks to Lyon's outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas, the whole world now knows how much United will have to pay to get the player back.

As reported on Twitter by Sport Witness journalist Tom Coast, United will have to cough up a fee in the region of €35m to get him back.

However, this isn't an unusual practice for the Red Devils, who have installed similar clauses in the contracts of young players they've moved on in the past.

Both Ryan Shawcross and Giuseppe Rossi had buyback clauses installed in their deals when they joined Stoke and Villarreal respectively.

What Memphis will have to do to earn a return is still up for debate, but United are doing the right thing in making sure they can get to him again should he fulfill that enormous potential.

