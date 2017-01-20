Zinedine Zidane addresses Cristiano Ronaldo's recent poor form

Real Madrid's historic 40-game unbeaten streak came to an end last week with a defeat to Sevilla in their latest La Liga encounter.

Not only did Los Blancos lose ground at the top of the table, but they followed up with another defeat. This time they fell to Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey.

There is a danger that their form could derail, but the bigger focus of the fans and pundits has been the poor form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old was virtually non-existent against Celta, with fans after the game saying that they wished he's gone to China while they had the chance to move him on.

Naturally, when you have a player like Ronaldo who isn't performing, its negative effects can reverberate through the rest of the team.

Article continues below

And while it's not an ideal scenario, head coach Zinedine Zidane has jumped to the defence of his star man by insisting that all players go through a spell of poor form, including himself when he was still playing.

"Cristiano is always going to attract criticism when he does not play well," he said.

"He makes a difference for this team and sometimes, if he's in a different position, for example, maybe he won't play as well.

"It happened to me, and the important thing is to keep working."

Zidane said that the team have been looking to identify the root of the problem of the past two games.

"The good thing is that we have already started working again after the two defeats," he added.

And Zidane is feeling confident that he and the rest of the side will be able to put the slump behind them quickly.

"There is no such thing as one can't fail anymore," he noted.

"Let's leave this streak behind, with conviction.

"The pressure I have was already here when I signed and I'll always have it, until the last day I'm here. "It makes me grow stronger every day. "

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms