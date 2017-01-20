Even for a player of Sergio Aguero's calibre, it must be have been a little unnerving for him when Manchester City signed Gabriel Jesus in his position.

The 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid was officially unveiled on Thursday, though he actually agreed his switch from Palmeiras back in August.

That wasn't the only big news of the day, either.

City fans were left fearing the worst after the Daily Mail revealed late-night talks with Aguero and manager Pep Guardiola in a Manchester restaurant.

Given the timing of those talks, you can hardly blame people for jumping to one conclusion - the pair had met to talk about the Argentinian's contract.

Harmless explanation

For some reason, the club have never confirmed that the forward signed an extension a year ago, so it's not quite clear how long he has left to run at the Etihad.

However, far from Aguero demanding these talks with Guardiola - in a public place, where anyone could take a photo of them - there was a much more innocuous explanation.

When asked the question in his Friday press conference, the Catalan explained:

"No. We didn’t speak about the contract. He has a long contract here.

"He has a lot of money. He wanted to invite his coach to have dinner. That's what it is."

Focusing on Spurs

At least he had a chance to establish that there was nothing untoward going on before rumours got out of control.

It sounds like he didn't appreciate the question, though, with just over 24 hours to go until his side meet Tottenham at the Etihad.

Ordinarily, a game like that would be billed as a meeting of two title rivals, but City's status as a genuine contender was brought into real question by their 4-0 defeat at Everton.

The Sky Blues could utilise both Aguero and Jesus against Spurs, maybe just to prove that the arrival of one doesn't mean the end of an era for the other.

Will Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero make a good partnership? Have your say in the comments.

