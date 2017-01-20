How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Roger Federer: Back to his best?.

Roger Federer in sublime form with a masterclass performance against Tomas Berdych

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The year 2017 could mark the return of the forgotten king, with Roger Federer again stamping his authority on the tennis court.

The brilliant Swiss produced a masterclass show as he blitzed past Tomas Berdych, winning the tie in straight sets at the Australian Open.

The match lasted just 90 minutes and Federer hardly broke a sweat as he dominated the Czech Republic hard-hitter right from the start.

Article continues below

Despite being sidelined for nearly six months, his comeback display reminded many of the yesteryears when Federer was in his prime.

Registering a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, he clearly sent out a statement of intent towards his rivals after a breathtaking performance under the floodlights.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

He produced 40 winners and won 20 out of 23 net points throughout the entirety of the match, producing only 17 unforced errors.

His first serve winning percentage was as high as 95%, alongside 70% of points won returning a second serve, suggesting he is back in imperious fashion.

New York Times columnist Christopher Clarey posted on Twitter revealing the highlights of the Swiss ace’s statistics.

The 35-year-old next faces fifth seed Kei Nishikori on January 22 for a place in the quarter-finals after the Japanese star won against qualifier Lukas Lacko with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

World number one Andy Murray beat Sam Querrey and will play German star Mischa Zverev in the fourth round.

Thereby, if Federer and Murray both win their upcoming matches, the duo could meet in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The Scot and the Switzerland star had contrasting seasons last year, with the former finally able to surpass Novak Djokovic in the world rankings, while the latter plummeted to 17th.

Western & Southern Open - Day 8

After his victory, Federer admitted that he himself was surprised by his own showing.

BBC Sport quoted him saying: “I didn't expect it to go this well.

“I am happy it went as well as it did, happy to continue my run here even though I struggled in the early rounds. Today was great and I surprised myself."

Asked to comment on his next opponent Nishikori, he replied: “I guess I am ready now.

“I like Kei, I have always been a fan of his game, he is a nice kid, had a great few seasons. I have got my work cut out.”

2017 Australian Open - Day 5

As Federer confirmed his victory, the crowd gave a standing ovation after such an immaculate performance.

It wouldn't be wise to write off the 17-time Grand Slam winner from being one of the contenders to win the tournament as through this emphatic win he aims for supremacy in the months ahead.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Australian Open

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again