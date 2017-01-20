The year 2017 could mark the return of the forgotten king, with Roger Federer again stamping his authority on the tennis court.

The brilliant Swiss produced a masterclass show as he blitzed past Tomas Berdych, winning the tie in straight sets at the Australian Open.

The match lasted just 90 minutes and Federer hardly broke a sweat as he dominated the Czech Republic hard-hitter right from the start.

Despite being sidelined for nearly six months, his comeback display reminded many of the yesteryears when Federer was in his prime.

Registering a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, he clearly sent out a statement of intent towards his rivals after a breathtaking performance under the floodlights.

He produced 40 winners and won 20 out of 23 net points throughout the entirety of the match, producing only 17 unforced errors.

His first serve winning percentage was as high as 95%, alongside 70% of points won returning a second serve, suggesting he is back in imperious fashion.

New York Times columnist Christopher Clarey posted on Twitter revealing the highlights of the Swiss ace’s statistics.

The 35-year-old next faces fifth seed Kei Nishikori on January 22 for a place in the quarter-finals after the Japanese star won against qualifier Lukas Lacko with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

World number one Andy Murray beat Sam Querrey and will play German star Mischa Zverev in the fourth round.

Thereby, if Federer and Murray both win their upcoming matches, the duo could meet in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The Scot and the Switzerland star had contrasting seasons last year, with the former finally able to surpass Novak Djokovic in the world rankings, while the latter plummeted to 17th.

After his victory, Federer admitted that he himself was surprised by his own showing.

BBC Sport quoted him saying: “I didn't expect it to go this well.

“I am happy it went as well as it did, happy to continue my run here even though I struggled in the early rounds. Today was great and I surprised myself."

Asked to comment on his next opponent Nishikori, he replied: “I guess I am ready now.

“I like Kei, I have always been a fan of his game, he is a nice kid, had a great few seasons. I have got my work cut out.”

As Federer confirmed his victory, the crowd gave a standing ovation after such an immaculate performance.

It wouldn't be wise to write off the 17-time Grand Slam winner from being one of the contenders to win the tournament as through this emphatic win he aims for supremacy in the months ahead.

