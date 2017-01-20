How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Nurmagomedov isn't happy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has noticed something about Conor McGregor's career

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Khabib Nurmagomedov definitely deserves a shot at Conor McGregor considering he’s 24-0 and the number one contender to the Notorious’ lightweight belt.

But there’s not even a hint that the two will meet in the octagon anytime soon. McGregor is taking an extended break from UFC as he awaits the birth of his first child, while Nurmagomedov will take on Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 for the interim lightweight title.

Of course, McGregor can’t run forever. But he’s managed to avoid the devastating Russian for now.

Article continues below

There’s even a suggestion that Mystic Mac could miss all of 2017 if a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather does come to fruition. It’s not something UFC president Dana White is willing to stop McGregor from doing, either, recently offering the two fighting superstars €25 million each to fight.

No wonder Nurmagomedov doesn’t rate his chances of fighting McGregor anytime soon.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

The 28-year-old recently told Fox Sports about a trend he had noticed throughout McGregor’s career: he doesn’t defend his titles.

McGregor's trend

McGregor didn’t defend his featherweight belt after taking it from Jose Aldo in 2015. Instead, he fought Nate Diaz twice at welterweight and then claimed the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez.

The Irishman eventually had to relinquish his featherweight crown.

What’s to say the 28-year-old won’t continue to prioritise new challenges, instead of returning to divisions he’s already conquered?

UFC 205: Weigh-ins

Goes back to Cage Warriors

“Because he never defends his belts,” Nurmagomedov told Fox Sports when asked why he imagines a scenario in which he doesn’t fight McGregor. “He never [defended] his Cage Warriors belts, never defended his featherweight belt, and now UFC lightweight, I don’t think is different. But he has to defend.

“We’ll see. I don’t think about this too much. I think about Tony and March 4. This is the biggest fight in my life.”

UFC 205: Nurmagomedov v Johnson

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Ronda Rousey
Anderson Silva
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again