Khabib Nurmagomedov definitely deserves a shot at Conor McGregor considering he’s 24-0 and the number one contender to the Notorious’ lightweight belt.

But there’s not even a hint that the two will meet in the octagon anytime soon. McGregor is taking an extended break from UFC as he awaits the birth of his first child, while Nurmagomedov will take on Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 for the interim lightweight title.

Of course, McGregor can’t run forever. But he’s managed to avoid the devastating Russian for now.

There’s even a suggestion that Mystic Mac could miss all of 2017 if a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather does come to fruition. It’s not something UFC president Dana White is willing to stop McGregor from doing, either, recently offering the two fighting superstars €25 million each to fight.

No wonder Nurmagomedov doesn’t rate his chances of fighting McGregor anytime soon.

The 28-year-old recently told Fox Sports about a trend he had noticed throughout McGregor’s career: he doesn’t defend his titles.

McGregor's trend

McGregor didn’t defend his featherweight belt after taking it from Jose Aldo in 2015. Instead, he fought Nate Diaz twice at welterweight and then claimed the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez.

The Irishman eventually had to relinquish his featherweight crown.

What’s to say the 28-year-old won’t continue to prioritise new challenges, instead of returning to divisions he’s already conquered?

Goes back to Cage Warriors

“Because he never defends his belts,” Nurmagomedov told Fox Sports when asked why he imagines a scenario in which he doesn’t fight McGregor. “He never [defended] his Cage Warriors belts, never defended his featherweight belt, and now UFC lightweight, I don’t think is different. But he has to defend.

“We’ll see. I don’t think about this too much. I think about Tony and March 4. This is the biggest fight in my life.”

