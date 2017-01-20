Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

WWE took down the clip.

WWE quickly take down interesting Seth Rollins video from their website

Football News
Despite there being plenty of buzz surrounding the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the name everyone is still talking about is Kenny Omega.

Fans know the story; he had an incredible match against Kazuchika Okada, he revealed he’s leaving Japan and NJPW to weigh up his options, and he’s rumoured to be moving to the WWE.

RUMOURS

The situation hasn’t ended there, though, as John Cena has teased an arrival on numerous occasions, while Omega himself has said he’s open to a move.

The only problem is, his NJPW contract expires on January 31 2017, which means he can’t even talk to another company until that day and he’s booked for an event in Chile the day before the Rumble – so it does seem impossible.

However, the WWE did something very interesting on Thursday night as they shared various clips regarding the Royal Rumble.

They asked WWE stars who they’d like to see in the Royal Rumble, and Seth Rollins revealed that he wants Kenny Omega in there.

p1b6u8lok8di6t5ue7s18i4tqnd.jpg

However, WWE quickly removed that from their website without an explanation, but you can see it below as fans acted quickly to make sure they grabbed it before WWE took action.

THE CLEANER IN THE RUMBLE

In the clip, Rollins said: “Lots of buzz right now, maybe Kenny Omega, huh?

“He said his future is up in the air in New Japan, so you never know.

“Could we see The Cleaner in the Royal Rumble? I don’t know.”

Not only that, there was an entire article dedicated to Rollins and Omega, and now that too is also unavailable.

A simple Google search of ‘Seth Rollins Kenny Omega’ will take you to the link, which you can see below, but clicking on that results in an ‘access denied’ page popping up.

p1b6u8kdq8eo0eskk24n1d1asmb.jpg

Understandably, fans are wondering why WWE have done this.

Well, either the WWE know something that we don’t and they can somehow get Omega in that Rumble as a shock, similar to AJ Styles last year.

Or, they’ve successfully succeeded in capitalising on the Omega buzz and have fans talking and tuning into the Rumble on January 29 to see what unfolds.

Well played, WWE.

What do you make of WWE removing all Kenny Omega references from their website? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
Royal Rumble
Wrestlemania
AJ Styles
WWE

