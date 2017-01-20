Much has been made of the changes to the NBA All-Star voting this year as they have been modified to allow media and players to vote alongside the fans.

25 percent of the vote comes from players and 25 percent also comes from the media in addition to the fans holding 50 percent of the vote.

All-Star starters were announced last night and regular names like Kevin Durant and LeBron James were in their normal starting spots. On the other hand, Russell Westbrook and some others got the short end of the stick.

Oklahoma City’s lone star ended in an effective three way tie with James Harden and Stephen Curry. His best hope rested with the media and player votes and he ended up outranking his contemporaries in those.

A larger problem might stem from the fact that there wasn’t a full turnout for the player voting and that could have really sunk Westbrook’s hopes.

Basketball Insiders reported that 324 players participated in balloting and even though that’s about 70 percent of the league, turnout could have been higher.

Getting the voting process right will be an evolving goal for the NBA as it tries to avoid fans taking advantage of the system to be funny and really award great competitors with substantial accomplishments.

The Thunder guard will almost certainly make the reserves in the Western Conference, but as far as the starting lineup is concerned, he took a major loss due to the weight distribution of the votes this year.