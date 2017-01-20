How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Paul Merson.

Paul Merson identifies the world-class player he wants Arsenal to sign

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It seems like Arsenal fans are eternally frustrated with the transfer policy at the Emirates Stadium.

For years now, the Gunners faithful have criticised Arsene Wenger's tactics in the transfer market, and matters have only been made worse by their rivals' willingness to splash the cash.

Arsenal currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League, predictably, and despite investing a combined £96.05 million last summer according to transfermarket.com, Wenger still refuses to splash out on a marquee star.

Article continues below

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba. Manchester City signed John Stones (ok, give that one time). Chelsea signed N'Golo Kante. Virtually all of their rivals made major additions and the Gunners appear to be afraid to ever get into a bidding war.

But that's exactly what former Gunner Paul Merson wants the club to do.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

Even though the former talented playmaker turned Sky Sports pundit has been the brunt of plenty of jokes lately for his horrendous predictions, he may be onto something with his latest idea.

Speaking to the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, Merson said: “They pay top dollar those Arsenal fans.

“When you’re paying that kind of money you have to be watching world class footballers at the club. You can’t just have two - you should have five and six in my opinion."

Merson is, of course, referring to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who currently ply their trade at the Emirates. They are two of the finest attackers - in very different ways - in world football today, but many would argue that Arsenal still do not have a world-class striker.

Merson believes that can be addressed by signing Atletico Madrid hitman Antoine Griezmann, the man linked with a big-money move to Manchester United.

“With Griezmann, people go ‘they’ve [Arsenal] got that kind of player’. They haven’t," Merson insisted. "They’ve got two of them but you could do with another one.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-EIBAR-ATLETICO

“For me there isn’t a club in the world that wouldn’t want Griezmann.”

The French forward is clearly open to a move to a major club, but whether he classes Arsenal as a bigger side than Atletico Madrid is certainly open for debate.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Football
Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again