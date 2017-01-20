It seems like Arsenal fans are eternally frustrated with the transfer policy at the Emirates Stadium.

For years now, the Gunners faithful have criticised Arsene Wenger's tactics in the transfer market, and matters have only been made worse by their rivals' willingness to splash the cash.

Arsenal currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League, predictably, and despite investing a combined £96.05 million last summer according to transfermarket.com, Wenger still refuses to splash out on a marquee star.

Article continues below

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba. Manchester City signed John Stones (ok, give that one time). Chelsea signed N'Golo Kante. Virtually all of their rivals made major additions and the Gunners appear to be afraid to ever get into a bidding war.

But that's exactly what former Gunner Paul Merson wants the club to do.

Article continues below

Even though the former talented playmaker turned Sky Sports pundit has been the brunt of plenty of jokes lately for his horrendous predictions, he may be onto something with his latest idea.

Speaking to the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, Merson said: “They pay top dollar those Arsenal fans.

“When you’re paying that kind of money you have to be watching world class footballers at the club. You can’t just have two - you should have five and six in my opinion."

Merson is, of course, referring to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who currently ply their trade at the Emirates. They are two of the finest attackers - in very different ways - in world football today, but many would argue that Arsenal still do not have a world-class striker.

Merson believes that can be addressed by signing Atletico Madrid hitman Antoine Griezmann, the man linked with a big-money move to Manchester United.

“With Griezmann, people go ‘they’ve [Arsenal] got that kind of player’. They haven’t," Merson insisted. "They’ve got two of them but you could do with another one.

“For me there isn’t a club in the world that wouldn’t want Griezmann.”

The French forward is clearly open to a move to a major club, but whether he classes Arsenal as a bigger side than Atletico Madrid is certainly open for debate.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms