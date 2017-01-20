There has always been a figure in every sport who garner attention not for the right reasons, but for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nick Kyrgios has been the player in the centre of controversies over recent years and it seems even with the turn of the year, the Australian has not mended his ways.

He suffered a shocking loss at the Australian Open after going two sets up against 152nd seeded Andreas Seppi and also blew a match point in the game.

The result came under heavy criticism from tennis legend John McEnroe, who questioned Kyrgios’ decision-making skills and accused him of being complacent during the five-set thriller.

The 21-year-old hit back at the post-match press conference by sarcastically commenting that McEnroe is in the knowhow of everything, blaming his injury for the defeat.

The Independent quoted him saying: “Well, my body was sore. I was hurting. I mean, John McEnroe, was it John McEnroe? Good on him. Great career. Good on him.”

Asked about his present condition regarding the injury, he replied: “I don’t know, mate. Ask Johnny Mac. He knows everything.”

The American has now responded by insisting that Kyrgios is actually right and the two are similar in nature, yet, suggesting that the player has a responsibility toward the game as well.

Speaking in his role of Commissioner of Tennis as part of Eurosport’s exclusive LIVE coverage of the Australian Open, the 57-year-old was quoted by Daily Mirror saying: “The future of tennis is for players to break free from these straitjackets we put on them.

“To show their true colours, their emotions. They don’t want statistics, they want heroes – someone to root for.”

He admits that he is aware of the situation the Aussie star is under, but he has to nurture the talent to fulfil his responsibility out in the tennis court.

McEnroe added: “Nick, I know you are sad. This Kyrgios thing, I’m sad too. This kid and I are cut from the same cloth. Nick Kyrgios, you are the future of this game. The perfect prototype for this sport.

“But as Spiderman’s uncle once said: ‘With great power comes great responsibility’. And despite what people might think, I am pulling for you. Always have, always will.”

The Canberra-born star was booed by his home crowd for the abysmal show on Wednesday with later reports emerging he has withdrawn from the doubles as well.

It remains to be seen if the feud between the duo ends with McEnroe’s statement, or like previous instances, Kyrgios continues to court more controversies, thereby hindering his progress at such an early stage of his professional career.

