As the world tunes in to witness Donald Trump be sworn-in as the president of the United States, one moment WWE fans will never forget is his appearance at WrestleMania 23.

He was represented by Bobby Lashley in the Battle of the Billionaires, with the late Umaga competing on the behalf of Vince McMahon where Stone Cold Steve Austin was the special guest referee.

BATTLE OF THE BILLIONAIRES

Umaga went on to lose the match, with Lashley and Trump shaving Vince’s head in the aftermath.

However, it was the events that followed which will live long in the memory.

After sharing a beer, Austin went on to execute a Stunner in the middle of the ring – and the fans loved it.

Now, speaking to Complex, Austin has revealed how Vince convinced Trump to take the Stunner, much to the dismay of his right-hand man.

CONVINCING THE DONALD

He said: “Vince says to me, ‘Steve, I’m going to see if I can get Donald to take the Stunner.’

“I said, ‘you think?’ He says, ‘Oh yeah, it’ll be great, it’ll be great.’ He goes up to Donald and says, ‘Hey Donald, this is Stone Cold Steve Austin.’ I shook Donald’s hand. He goes, ‘Listen, I want to know if after the match, when everything is done, is Steve could hit the Stone Cold Stunner on you.’

“Donald says, ‘You think it’d be a good thing?’ and Vince goes, ‘Oh, of course it would be. It would just blow the roof of the place.’ And Donald’s right-hand guy was saying, ‘No, no, no! You don’t need to do this, we got other things to do!’ He’s trying to talk him out of it.

“And Donald says to Vince, ’You think it’ll help?’ and Vince goes, ‘I promise you it’ll help.’ And Donald says, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.’ It wasn’t a picture-perfect Stunner, but I give Donald Trump a hell of a lot of credit for being a man.

“He was a stand-up guy, he was there to do business and we did business, so I respect the man for that. If I see him giving a speech, on the TV, I don’t think, ‘Hey, I gave this guy a Stunner.’

“We were doing business and we did business. The fact he is going to be the next president of the United States, it’s a hell of a story.”

What a strange feeling it must be for the Rattlesnake, knowing that millions of people watched him hit a Stunner on the leader of their nation.

