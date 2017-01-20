How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sergio Ramos.

Iago Aspas gives four word response to Sergio Ramos spitting at him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Celta Vigo gave themselves a huge chance to make it through to the next round of the Copa Del Rey earlier this week when they managed to chalk up a surprise 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, what should have been a good night for the visitors was marred by ugly scenes on the pitch as tempers became flared.

This was highlighted by video footage showing Real defender Sergio Ramos appearing to aim a spit take at former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas, who now leads the line for Celta.

Article continues below

The defender got away with his attempts to land some of his bodily fluid on the striker, and those who are expecting to see a rise from the mild-mannered striker will be sorely disappointed.

Instead of stoking the flames ahead of the second leg coming up in Galicia, the former Reds frontman played it very diplomatically indeed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Even West Ham fans think what's happened to Dimitri Payet’s car is too far [Mail]

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

In fact, you could say he was rather laid back as he confessed that he didn't even realise he'd been spat at.

"I didn’t even realize," he told Deportes Cuatro (via Marca).

"I only saw it when someone sent me the video, but to be honest I didn’t even notice at the time.

"I only saw it when someone sent me the video, but to be honest I didn’t even notice at the time.

"They’re things that happen a thousand times on the pitch, but they stay on the pitch."

Iago Aspas and Sergio Ramos are international colleagues, so it's difficult to imagine that there is much – if any – animosity between them.

It doesn't bode well for fans hoping to see some blood and thunder in the next leg, but Aspas will no doubt have his own brand of revenge in mind when he next comes up against 30-year-old.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo
Spain Football
Zinedine Zidane
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again