Iago Aspas gives four word response to Sergio Ramos spitting at him

Celta Vigo gave themselves a huge chance to make it through to the next round of the Copa Del Rey earlier this week when they managed to chalk up a surprise 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, what should have been a good night for the visitors was marred by ugly scenes on the pitch as tempers became flared.

This was highlighted by video footage showing Real defender Sergio Ramos appearing to aim a spit take at former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas, who now leads the line for Celta.

The defender got away with his attempts to land some of his bodily fluid on the striker, and those who are expecting to see a rise from the mild-mannered striker will be sorely disappointed.

Instead of stoking the flames ahead of the second leg coming up in Galicia, the former Reds frontman played it very diplomatically indeed.

In fact, you could say he was rather laid back as he confessed that he didn't even realise he'd been spat at.

"I didn’t even realize," he told Deportes Cuatro (via Marca).

"I only saw it when someone sent me the video, but to be honest I didn’t even notice at the time.

"They’re things that happen a thousand times on the pitch, but they stay on the pitch."

Iago Aspas and Sergio Ramos are international colleagues, so it's difficult to imagine that there is much – if any – animosity between them.

It doesn't bode well for fans hoping to see some blood and thunder in the next leg, but Aspas will no doubt have his own brand of revenge in mind when he next comes up against 30-year-old.

