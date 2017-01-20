The 2017 NBA Global Games in London: A victory for everyone

In a week that Adam Silver proclaimed the NBA now has 1.3 billion fans on social media, bringing a sixth of the world’s attention to London for four days was only going to create stories.

When the NBA hosts its product in the UK’s capital, it’s transit type could arguably be a spaceship as hundreds of people who look like they are from another planet enter a city a lot of them have never visited. Picture the scene at the Landmark Hotel in central London as local and international businessman stroll around the foyer, unaware of who he is but certainly aware of where he is as Dikembe Mutombo, the 7 foot 2 inch Hall of Famer, sits down for breakfast and a chocolate croissant, his preferred choice of cuisine while in Europe.

If you stood on the balcony of either team hotel for any of the four days the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets were in town, it was like playing a game of ‘spot the legend’. It was harder to locate a ‘normal’ person. Isiah Thomas poked his head in at 11:30 one morning and was caught off guard when the receptionist told him they had stopped serving breakfast.

Ronny Turiaf hugged and joked with staff members as if he’s always lived here before piling blueberry pancakes high onto his plate and Marcus Camby, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner with Denver, had red shoes shiny enough to match the buses outside.

A funny week, NBA London, not to mention Larry Bird sitting in the O2 Arena at the same vantage point he watches games in Indiana, his experience made different a couple of days before as he sat down for an interview with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Bird vacated his seat in the fourth quarter with his Pacers team losing by 30-plus points in what was a surprising and dominant 140-112 victory for the Nuggets.

Four days in one place and just one basketball game. So the chatter remains about the potential for more. “I slept the entire flight and all of Monday”, the Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III said on his second day in London after both teams cancelled practice the day of arrival, showcasing the difficulty in recovery time. That schedule certainly reduces tourist time and another man with little time for this pastime is Silver, charged with flying here then back Friday to Mexico City for the NBA’s Global Games doubleheader on that side of the pond. In what was a very busy international programme for the league, the familiar question was posed to Silver at a roundtable discussion at the NBA UK office: Will London have more games next time around?

“It’s something we are thinking about. The All-Star weekend too. But we are a lot more educated these days on how travel affects our player’s health, and we will not do it if it poses a risk to our players.

“What I will say, with a league that now has 25 per cent of its players born outside of the US, the appetite is growing. This is my 25th year in the league office and we used to get a lot of complaints from players travelling. That doesn’t happen much anymore. They like going places, we have players who like sharing parts of the world with their teammates and they are very positive trips.