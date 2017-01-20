The 2017 NBA Global Games in London: A victory for everyone
In a week that Adam Silver proclaimed the NBA now has 1.3 billion fans on social media, bringing a sixth of the world’s attention to London for four days was only going to create stories.
When the NBA hosts its product in the UK’s capital, it’s transit type could arguably be a spaceship as hundreds of people who look like they are from another planet enter a city a lot of them have never visited. Picture the scene at the Landmark Hotel in central London as local and international businessman stroll around the foyer, unaware of who he is but certainly aware of where he is as Dikembe Mutombo, the 7 foot 2 inch Hall of Famer, sits down for breakfast and a chocolate croissant, his preferred choice of cuisine while in Europe.
If you stood on the balcony of either team hotel for any of the four days the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets were in town, it was like playing a game of ‘spot the legend’. It was harder to locate a ‘normal’ person. Isiah Thomas poked his head in at 11:30 one morning and was caught off guard when the receptionist told him they had stopped serving breakfast.
Ronny Turiaf hugged and joked with staff members as if he’s always lived here before piling blueberry pancakes high onto his plate and Marcus Camby, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner with Denver, had red shoes shiny enough to match the buses outside.
A funny week, NBA London, not to mention Larry Bird sitting in the O2 Arena at the same vantage point he watches games in Indiana, his experience made different a couple of days before as he sat down for an interview with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Bird vacated his seat in the fourth quarter with his Pacers team losing by 30-plus points in what was a surprising and dominant 140-112 victory for the Nuggets.
Four days in one place and just one basketball game. So the chatter remains about the potential for more. “I slept the entire flight and all of Monday”, the Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III said on his second day in London after both teams cancelled practice the day of arrival, showcasing the difficulty in recovery time. That schedule certainly reduces tourist time and another man with little time for this pastime is Silver, charged with flying here then back Friday to Mexico City for the NBA’s Global Games doubleheader on that side of the pond. In what was a very busy international programme for the league, the familiar question was posed to Silver at a roundtable discussion at the NBA UK office: Will London have more games next time around?
“It’s something we are thinking about. The All-Star weekend too. But we are a lot more educated these days on how travel affects our player’s health, and we will not do it if it poses a risk to our players.
“What I will say, with a league that now has 25 per cent of its players born outside of the US, the appetite is growing. This is my 25th year in the league office and we used to get a lot of complaints from players travelling. That doesn’t happen much anymore. They like going places, we have players who like sharing parts of the world with their teammates and they are very positive trips.
“We just haven’t cracked the code on how we can do more international games with such a dense schedule.”
For the fans, it is natural that they would want more games and it is certainly being looked into by a league that has extended its regular season by a week and reduced the preseason in the new CBA. For the commissioner he knows that the NBA is a global force, stating the Middle East to be a huge market and popular tip for its next foray into regular season travel.
But the Global Games experience is not restricted to a couple of hours at the O2 Arena. Mutombo, the man who made wagging his index finger at blocked opponents a trademark, introduced himself to everyone who approached with the words ‘Dikembe Mutombo’ in that deep, powerful voice that is made for the movies. Impressed with his surroundings, he said he was ‘delighted that the NBA, which is having one of its best moments with talented bigs Joel Embiid and DeMarcus Cousins some of my favourites, having relevancy in another country.’
Turiaf, who grew up on the island of Martinique, said he doesn’t believe anyone that isn’t from an island can understand the relationship one has with their home, and that that is the same feeling he gets when he sees fans in the UK support football. He hopes the NBA crowds here can replicate this passion and make a solid home for the sport going forward.
A distinct European flavour did indeed fall upon the O2 on Thursday evening, Italian Danilo Gallinari the early fan favourite. “To be able to fly two hours and see my hero, I hope London continues to make its mark on the NBA. I know Danilo would be happy to play closer to home more often”, said Milan native Federico Gomes in the front row.
Others will surely agree, and the NBA made it possible for dozens of school children and media members to experience it first hand the evening before tip-off when a very fortunate bunch were invited to the O2 for a ‘clinic’ with Turiaf, Thomas and Mutombo. It was led by former NBA assistant coach Neil Meyer with the select media and students from local schools, while expecting an easy ride, subject to a gruelling warm-up supported by Mutombo’s booming voice alerting us all that ‘stretching is good’.
The big man tried and failed to get his arms down to the floor as his giant legs worked against him. “This is too hard for me nowadays”, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner shouted, before Turiaf, who refers to Mutombo as ‘uncle’, reminded him he was pretty good back in the day.
The evening was split into several skills stations on the court where Denver and Indiana would play just 24 hours later, the quality of the hardwood and baskets enough for some purists. The stations included ball handling, shooting, layups and passing and Isiah Thomas was happy to joyfully disrupt each corner of the court, approaching with that smile that could melt snow before snagging a ball away as if he was guarding Michael Jordan in 1990.
“Hey Uncle!”, Turiaf hollered to Mutombo. “Let’s teach these guys how we did it.”
And with that whistles were blowing every which direction, lay-up drills where every attendee had to slap both Mutombo’s and Turiaf’s hand before shooting, trying to enjoy the experience while learning on the job. A bit like the NBA’s global goals in London.
Thomas was miming the lyrics to a rap song and dancing away as a local coach tried to explain to youngsters what the basketball acronym ‘BEEF’ meant. ‘Balance’, the coach said. Thomas swivelled some more. ‘Eyes’, as all ours looked upon a two-time NBA champion now in a mild twerk. ‘Elbow’, ‘follow-through’. By now raptures of laughter had echoed out and the coach had given up any hope of passing on the fundamentals Thomas made exceptional from the park courts on the west side of Chicago where he grew up.
The man who beat Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan in the 1989 playoffs to win a championship with the Detroit Pistons, Thomas shared his experience from his arrival three days prior. “I love it here. The people are great, the city is beautiful and…” He tailed off, looking around the arena. “This arena could be anywhere in the States. It’s huge, it looks great and for my first time in London, I feel real close to the game.”
Time and again the NBA and London were inter-connected, importantly by former players who meant so much in establishing the brand that it is today. If Thomas was one of the ‘bad boys’ with the Pistons, Mutombo is in his current form the new BFG. At the end of the session, the participants had a chance to ask the three of them questions. Mutombo was tasked with putting into context his game back in the 90’s and early 2000’s to the modern day. “I only blocked shots, man. Look at the game today. I shot one three my entire career. I’m 0-for-1 for my career from beyond the arc, so I did pretty well.” He was laughing, along with everyone else.
Other questions included ‘If LeBron James retired today, would he be better than Kobe?’, ‘Who would you like to face in the current NBA?’ and ‘what do you prefer, the dunk or the three-point shot?’ The entire Q&A was streamed live on Thomas’ iPhone to Facebook, the Hall of Famer asking kids to hold his phone while he answered questions.
It was all very surreal, even before you realised that the three men in front of you had unbelievable stories to tell. Turiaf, drafted by the Lakers in 2005, was told shortly afterward that he’d require open heart surgery. Thomas, the only man to beat Bird, Magic and Jordan more than they beat him. Mutombo, 3,289 blocks the second most all-time.
When it comes to NBA London, we try and fashion stories to satisfy our thirst for more action. This year everyone around it left with their own, able to tell for a lifetime.
