For many Manchester United greats, there always seems to be rough times along the way at Old Trafford.

All of David Beckham, Jaap Stam and Roy Keane had acrimonious ends to their glittering careers with the Red Devils, and only the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes have managed to retire without a blemish, so to speak.

Even the club's joint all-time record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, has had his fair share of bumps in the road at the Theatre of Dreams.

Whenever a player arrives with a big price-tag at any club, the pressure is on straight away. That notion is especially true with Manchester United, and Memphis Depay, like Kleberson, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Diego Forlan and Juan Sebastian Veron (perhaps a tad harsh) before him, failed to make the grade.

The Dutch winger moved to French side Lyon for a fee thought to be £16m rising to £21.7m today, but United have inserted sell-on and buy-back clauses in the event the 22-year-old gets his career back on track.

It just didn't work out for the former PSV Eindhoven man. He seemed to have all the pace and skill in the world when he arrived at Old Trafford, but problems with his form and fitness seemed to restrict his impact.

Like big money signings, wonderkids suffer the same intense spotlight in a Manchester United shirt, and it doesn't always work out for them either.

Federico Macheda and Marcus Rashford are two young strikers who have enjoyed very different fortunes as a Manchester United starlet. Unfortunately for Adnan Januzaj, the Swede's career has taken a similar path to the former's thus far.

After bursting onto the scene under David Moyes as a bright spot in a rather bleak season, the wide man went to the World Cup with Belgium and seemed destined to be a huge hit in Manchester.

Since then, he has found himself loaned out by two different managers in the last two years and he is currently struggling as part of the Sunderland side that is in deep relegation trouble.

However, as you can see above, he posted a nice picture tribute to the departing Depay on Twitter today. Both talented players stuck on the outskirts of a huge club; it's easy to imagine they became good friends during their time in Manchester.

Depay now has a fresh start in France, will Januzaj get the same opportunity before long?

Playing with a supporting cast like relegation struggling Sunderland can't be helping his chances to prove his worth, no matter how much now-Black Cats boss Moyes believes in him.

