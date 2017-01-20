Senegal supporters must be thrilled with how they have started this year's African Cup of Nations.

Two games played, two wins and two goals for Sadio Mane has ensured they will top Group B regardless of how their final match against Algeria pans out on Monday.

However, Mane's extended stay in Gabon isn't good news for everyone.

The pacey winger has lit up Anfield since moving from Southampton last summer and there would have been plenty of Liverpool supporters secretly hoping Senegal would crash out at the earliest opportunity.

With the Reds still in with a chance of winning the title this season, being unable to pick one of their best players during a key part of the campaign is a bitter pill for Jurgen Klopp to swallow.

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend with a home clash against Swansea and ahead of the game, Klopp has spoken about Mane's progress in Gabon.

The German revealed that he has been in regular contact with his star man and admitted he has mixed emotions about Senegal's progression to the quarter-finals.

“I messaged him to say: ‘I am happy for you but on the other side I could really kick you in ..... the lower back!’" Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo.

“They are through which is good. He played well again, scored again.

“I texted him last night but mixed emotions is probably the best description. As long as he is fit then we take it like it is and support Senegal.”

Mane already has nine goals to his name this season and has flourished in Klopp's high pressing style, so you can understand why the Liverpool boss is so eager to see he returns quickly.

Along with the Ivory Coast, Senegal are among the favourites to go all the way in Gabon.

Should they reach the final on February 5, Mane would miss five more matches before becoming available for Liverpool again - potentially a big factor in this season's title race.

Mane isn't the only Liverpool ace caught up in the AFCON, however, as Joel Matip has been unavailable to pick while FIFA consider if he is eligible to play following a dispute with the Cameroon Football Federation.

And Klopp added that they are no closer to finding out if Matip will be allowed to play against Swansea.

“I don’t have an update. FIFA mentioned to us Friday would be D-Day,” Klopp continued.

“It is difficult in this position because with the fixtures we have at the moment we don’t have a lot of training time and you have to work with the team which could start in the next game and when you’re not sure what to do with Joel he is not that involved.

“I had to put me outside this case a little bit because I need my full concentration about other things.”

