Joel Embiid was extremely close to becoming an All-Star due to a masterful use of social media to garner fan votes, but some slight changes to how voting happens now caused him to fall short of his goal.

He can still make it as a reserve and the entire NBA community is now aware of the young center in a way that it had only started to recognize before he became a fan favorite.

All this extra attention means that even league legends are noticing and one near and dear to Embiid’s heart just gave him one heck of a cosign.

Hakeem Olajuwon is the man that every basketball star goes to see when they want to go work on their post game. His combination of meticulous footwork and a wide array of moves led him to two NBA Championships and countless All-Star teams.

The Dream told NBA.com that he sees himself in The Process: “I saw some YouTube (videos) of some of his game and I was very impressed with how he was moving. Movement, that I could see myself, like wow.”

High praise from a Hall of Fame player for the young big man and when watching the Sixers’ biggest star play the similarities are uncanny.

Olajuwon made a point to say that his style of game was Embiid’s now and he doesn’t need to be held up to his standard.

Fans will be trusting The Process for a long while in Philly and every time they see him shake off a defender with a “dream shake” they will see a little bit of a legend too.