WWE have so far done a fantastic job of keeping the Royal Rumble plans under wrap.

While many ideas have reportedly leaked and fans have continued to guess, they haven’t given anything away obviously as to who could be leaving the San Antonio Alamodome as the winners.

ROYAL RUMBLE

The Undertaker and Braun Strowman are the two names that have been discussed the most as potential Royal Rumble winners.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Many are also expecting Roman Reigns to dethrone Kevin Owens in their WWE Universal Championship clash, but there is another contest that has been quite difficult to call.

AJ Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against John Cena on January 29, and fans are divided on the outcome of this match.

Article continues below

Some rumours have claimed that AJ Styles could enter WrestleMania 33 as the champion, while many are assuming Cena will capture world championship number 16 next Sunday.

POTENTIAL SPOILER

However, the Twitter account for the KeyArena may have just spoiled the outcome of that match.

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, the KeyArena in Seattle is advertising a double main event for the SmackDown Live event.

Dean Ambrose is being advertised as the Intercontinental Champion where he’ll take on The Miz on February 7, while Cena will go up against the advertised WWE Champion in The Phenomenal One.

While the card is always subject to change, the timing of it does seem strange as this isn’t a house show advertising, it’s for an actual televised event so the company may have warned them beforehand.

Plenty of mistakes have been made in the past regarding these spoilers, and sometimes they’re changed just in time, but that doesn’t seem to be the case on this occasion.

Do you think AJ Styles will retain his WWE Championship against John Cena at the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms