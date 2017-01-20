When Manchester United signed Memphis Depay for £31 million in the summer of 2015, the club thought they had just captured the brightest talent in European football.

At the age of just 21, Memphis had already been capped 16 times by the Netherlands and was arriving on the back of a fantastic season with PSV, where he scored 28 goals in all competitions.

He immediately took the number seven shirt and there were hopes that he could emulate Cristiano Ronaldo’s success at Old Trafford.

It didn’t quite work out like that, though, did it?

The Red Devils slumped to a fifth-placed finish in Depay’s debut season at the Theatre of Dreams with the Dutchman scoring just twice in 29 league appearances.

With the arrival of Jose Mourinho, there was hope he would be able to rekindle his PSV form. However, Mourinho has given him just four appearances in the league this season and clearly deemed him surplus to requirements.

As a result, he was offloaded in this January transfer window with French club Lyon snapping him up after a disastrous 18 months in England.

From one of the brightest talents in Europe to a 22-year-old trying to save his career. It’s all gone so wrong for Memphis.

And we’ve decided to look at just how good he actually was for PSV before his move to United.

His performances during the 2014/15 were pivotal as PSV went on to claim their 22nd Dutch title with him finishing as the league’s top goalscorer. Just check out some of the best skills and goals during his time in the Netherlands.

But he simply can’t erase his spell in the Premier League from his CV. Two goals in 33 league appearances says it all.

So too does this video showing just a few terrible moments playing under Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

If that video isn’t enough, who could forget these two ‘highlights’. His failed header against Stoke which led to a goal and his terrible pass against Chelsea in the last minute which led to a late equaliser.

Take a look at both of those moments that he will no doubt be remembered for:

Let’s hope he’s able to turn his career around and impress in Ligue 1 for his new side.

And that’s exactly what Memphis himself is hoping for.

"I am not looking for revenge on Manchester United or anything," the 22-year-old said at a news conference. "I just want to show what I am capable of again, just like I have done in the past.

"I played with some great players at United, like Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. I learned a lot from them and took all of that on board. I learned that it was necessary to adapt to a new team, a new style of play and a new league. I now have to prove myself again.”

