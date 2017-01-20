How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

What will he do now?.

How Pastor Maldonado came so close to joining Sauber after Rosberg exit

Football News
Pastor Maldonado had hoped that Nico Rosberg's retirement would make a slot available for him to return to Formula One.

As Pascal Wehrlein was expected to join Mercedes in place of Rosberg, Maldonado was hoping for a slot at Sauber to become available for him.

Maldonado last drove in Formula One for Lotus in 2015, but was left without a drive when Renault took over the team and replaced him with Kevin Magnussen.

In that time, he created a reputation among the other drivers for being a very aggressive racer and often was involved in controversial crashes. 

Due to those crashes and incidents, Maldonado earnt himself a bad reputation within the sport and among his peers, with a lot of drivers calling him dangerous.

However, despite his reputation, the Venezuelan was hoping that he could return to the sport ahead of the 2017 season, especially after Nico Rosberg retired from Mercedes.

He was hoping that because of all the moving around, a slot would become available for him, but that unfortunately did not happen.

"After Rosberg quit, that could have created a domino situation that would have guaranteed me a good chance, but things turned out differently," he told Motorsport.com.

"Alternatively, there was the possibility of going to Sauber -- which is a good team, with a lot of experience, but has been having a difficult time.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-MEX-PRACTICE

"We decided in the end though that the conditions were not right to satisfy either side.

"It's a difficult time for many teams in F1 -- not just Sauber -- because their choices are dictated by economic reasons."

He described Sauber as a team which has been struggling recently, but nevertheless is a very good team. Yet, in the end, it was agreed by both parties that the terms of the move would not suit either Maldonado or Sauber.

The 31-year-old and his team claimed that actually teams in F1 needed drivers that would bring economic advantages to the team. Perhaps this was taking a swipe at Sauber after negotiations did not go according to plan.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

So, what are his options now?

Well, he has been linked with multiple sports such as WEC, IndyCar, and Formula E. However, he has not accepted any deal yet, despite wanting to get back on the race track.

Only time will tell what's next for Pastor Maldonado. 

Topics:
Formula 1

Read more

back to top

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article.

