Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn begin masterplan to take over America

Anthony Joshua has arrived as one of the biggest names in the boxing world right now and is at the forefront of the boom in British boxing.

While the Watford-born IBF heavyweight champion has made a big name for himself in the UL with his record of 18 wins from 18 fights and a 100 per cent knockout ratio, the time has come for the 27-year-old to conquer the biggest market available.

Flanked by his promoter Eddie Hearn, Joshua will head to the U.S. next weekend in a bid to rais his profile before he begins training for his huge showdown with Wladimir Klitschko set for Wembley Stadium on April 29.

Article continues below

"He's in Dubai at the moment, he comes back at the end of this week, and then we're going to go to an event in America on the 29th of January," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Then we do a press conference for Joshua-Klitschko on the 31st and then he flies back straight into camp for February 1st, so all under way."

AJ signed a multi-fight deal with American television network Showtime last May and it seems like Joshua's camp are looking to set up a potential unification clash with WBC champion Deontay Wilder on US soil, providing he gets past Klitschko.

Hearn signed heavyweight Luis Ortiz last year and when the promoter puts his first U.S card together - likely headlined by Joshua - he told Sky Sports he wants to pit the Cuban against fellow unbeaten big man, Jarrell Miller.

Hearn said: "That's a fight we're really looking to make in America and I think there is a very good chance you will see that fight in April.

"I think it's a great fight between two very highly ranked and unbeaten fighters. Jarrell Miller loves to talk and it's a fight we would love to make."

It seems as though it is only a matter of time until Anthony Joshua reaches superstardom.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms