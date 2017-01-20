Steven Gerrard is finally back at Liverpool after leaving Anfield in the summer of 2015.

The former midfielder played more than 700 times for the Reds, winning numerous trophies in the process and establishing himself as a club legend.

After announcing his retirement following two seasons in America with LA Galaxy, it seemed it was always going to be a matter of time because he returned to his boyhood club in some capacity.

And that’s exactly what has happened as Liverpool have announced he will take up a position within the academy.

Gerrard will serve as a coach at the youth complex in Kirkby and will play a key role in the development of the young players beginning in February.

Gerrard's statement

After returning to the club he spent 17 years of his professional career at, Gerrard couldn’t hide his excitement.

"It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool," he told the club's official website.

"I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

"Meeting with Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it just felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved.

"This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development."

Carragher's tweet

With Gerrard back at the club, there was understandably plenty of very happy Liverpool fans. One of those included fellow club legend, Jamie Carragher.

Not only did he admit it was “great news” and wished Gerrard all the luck, he also took the time to troll Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville for his failed stint at Valencia. Take a look:

Inglethorpe on Gerrard

And academy director Alex Inglethorpe believes Gerrard is the perfect man to help the young players at the club reach their potential.

He said: "If I was to pick one individual who embodies the characteristics and values we are looking to instil into our organisation at Kirkby, it would be Steven Gerrard. For him to have been so enthusiastic about being part of what we are looking to do is simply great news for everyone connected to the club.

"I don't think it would surprise anyone to know that Steven has had a host of great options, in terms of what to do next in his career, including playing, management and coaching. But it's been evident from the first meeting with him that his heart and head belongs here.

"He has shown great humility in making it clear from the outset he wants a role where he can contribute to Liverpool; it's typical of him that his priority has been defining the role so it helps the club, ahead of himself.

"He has expressed a desire to learn from us and manage a young team. The benefits to us will be immense. This is a substantial role and one which makes the Academy and the club in general stronger and better."

It’s certainly an exciting time for the academy at Liverpool with talented players such as Ben Woodburn, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Wilson emerging through the ranks.

Now Gerrard will be able to guide this exciting trio as they hope to follow in his footsteps and make the step up to first-team football.

