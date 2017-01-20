Gregg Popovich is the type of coach that rarely has to yell to get his point across or motivate the San Antonio Spurs.

Thursday was a rare night where the referee got Coach Pop mad enough at him where the Spurs head man decided to give the official a piece of his mind.

It was obvious when he approached the ref that he had every intention of being thrown out of the game as a motivation tactic for his unit who were in a tight game with the Denver Nuggets.

As he was being tossed, Emmanuel Mudiay decided to give the crowd an idea of where Pop was heading and what the result of the confrontation would likely be.

The young player made an exaggerated gesture like a baseball umpire calling a runner out at home. Hilarious as it may be, it didn’t help the Nuggets at all because they lost 118-104.

Mudiay later apologised to Coach Pop on Twitter as the second year guard was just trying to have a little bit of fun and didn’t mean any disrespect.

Coach Pop probably doesn’t care at all because all San Antonio seems to care about as a collective is winning and winning big.

He called out the team earlier in the week for their effort and this game was a great display of what they can do when they dig down and get serious.