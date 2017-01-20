It’s safe to say that WrestleMania 32 was one of the more forgettable events in recent years.

It certainly failed to live up to previous expectations, and it wasn’t helped by the fact that Roman Reigns – who was seriously disliked – dethroned Triple H for the WWE Championship in the main event.

WRESTLEMANIA 32

It was bound to go down as a failure, they had The Rock return to defeat Erick Rowan in six seconds.

Two other matches stick out a lot too, albeit for contrasting reasons.

Fans loved the match between Chris Jericho and AJ Styles, after Jericho turned heel and it triggered a fantastic run which is still going on to this day.

However, that wasn’t the original plan as the current United States Champion revealed on Busted Open radio that Dean Ambrose was originally scheduled to face him.

ORIGINAL PLANS

WWE fans seriously disliked how the match between The Lunatic Fringe and Brock Lesnar played out, with Ambrose later claiming The Beast Incarnate didn’t want to do anything in it.

Jericho said: “I knew from the moment I came out what was going to happen, which was me eventually turning heel.

“It got pushed back a little bit because the AJ Styles thing worked so well, so Vince wanted us to be a tag team, and then work at WrestleMania.

“The original plan was for me to work with [Dean] Ambrose at WrestleMania.

“I started planting those seeds as a babyface that were really p*****g people off and I knew it. And it was fun for me to see them say ‘Jericho’s done…this is stale, he’s so stale.

"The scarf and vest, he looks ridiculous, and it’s the same old catchphrases, and he’s trying to get a Rooty Tooty Booty chant going; it’s so annoying. It’s sad to see Jericho falling so low.’

“And I was like oh, you guys are just – I’m the master of puppets yet again, manipulating the entire business into planting those seeds for when I finally turned heel.

“And people were like, ‘Well we’re glad he turned heel because he wasn’t doing a good job as a babyface’, but I knew all that. That is the one thing I had planned.”

While Ambrose would have benefited from taking on Jericho instead, it definitely helped The Phenomenal One go on to have a massive year.

