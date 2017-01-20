Chris Gayle posts angry three-tweet rant on Twitter

Chris Gayle made headlines this time last year for being in one of the most uncomfortable interviews you are ever likely to witness.

The West Indian, playing for the Melbourne Renegades at the time, was fined $10,000 and released from his contract for effectively asking out journalist Mel McLaughlin mid-interview.

In case you didn't cringe enough watching it the first time, you can see the exchange again in the video below where McLaughlin - to her credit - did attempt to continue the conversation.

Gayle was forced to apologise afterwards but it didn't stop his reputation taking a severe dent in the process.

Nevertheless, he took to Twitter on Friday to hit out at Cricket Australia after it turns out the 37-year-old is yet to be paid for his efforts 12 months ago.

The former West Indian captain hit 204 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 136.00 for the Renegades last year.

It was certainly not his best T20 competition but he's got every right to expect getting paid for his time in Australia.

Gayle posted three aggressive tweets to his 3.3 million followers to reveal just how bad the situation has become.

He wrote: "I'm sure Players who used the Cam/Helmet while batting and commentators who did commentary last year BBL has been paid....

"So why is it I can't get paid like all the others? It's been 1 year now and I need my Money asap! Not because I'm from the Caribbean. #Ten.

"So make sure when I check my account next week it's there! I done talk! Slavery Days done with! Pay Me! #Ten."

Unsurprisingly, Gayle has not competed in this year's edition of Australia's premier T20 domestic competition.

Instead, he has taken the time off to stay with his family and rest a long-term niggle in his back.

Regardless, we think it might be a while before Gayle returns to the BBL.

