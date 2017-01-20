Randy Moss may have been the most exciting wide receiver in NFL history. Though he didn't have the career numbers Jerry Rice put up, but he is third on the all-time list in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

You don't get to a point like that in your career unless you are an incredibly hard worker and freakish athlete - both of which apply to Moss.

However, while joining Kevin Garnett on the TNT NBA Tip-Off show Thursday night, Moss made a bold claim about how he could have been an NBA star back in the prime of his career.

In the below video, Moss said he would have been a Latrell Sprewell-type player, among other overly-confident statements:

“Me, personally, I think I could’ve been in the 20s, and that’s being real serious. I love the game. I love basketball," Moss says in the video.

That's a bold claim for someone who hasn't played basketball since high school. For reference, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is trying his hand at baseball now, playing in the New York Mets' farm system, but hasn't had much success thus far. Tebow hadn't played organized baseball since high school and, even though he's an elite athlete, he can't just jump into something at that level and be successful.

Moss is definitely an unbelievable athlete, but saying he could have scored 20 points per game in the NBA is a bit much.

Joel Embiid (19.9), Zach LaVine (19.8), Marc Gasol (19.6) and Kristaps Porzingis (19.3) don't even average 20 points per game and they're borderline stars in the league.

Still, there's no way to test Moss's theory, so it's all just speculation at this point. One thing is for sure, though - Moss still looks like he could cause some problems for NFL secondaries.

