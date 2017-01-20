Kevin Durant had round two against his old Oklahoma City Thunder teammates this week and emerged victorious once again.

Golden State dominated the Thunder 121-100 in a game that had chippy fouls and a definite edge that usually doesn’t pop up until the playoffs.

Russell Westbrook was extremely eager to play well on his former teammate’s new home court and the two even exchanged some words on the court during the game.

For the former MVP, a rude reception is probably waiting for him in the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma, but he isn’t letting the negativity get him down.

He told ESPN: “I just go out there and play another road game. I’ve played against these guys twice. Seeing that jersey won’t feel as weird as the first time. I’ll be going back to a place I’ve called home for eight years.

“But at some point, maybe when my career is over and with the impact I had with that community, team, and organization, I’m sure people will look back on it when the dust settles and look at me as a pioneer for Oklahoma City basketball.”

Durant’s words here ring true as time heals all wounds, in fact, just ask the fans of Cleveland how they feel about LeBron James now versus how they felt four years ago.

Unfortunately, that time has to pass and KD’s teammates will have to support him through a rough road game in OKC next month.