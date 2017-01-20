Following the brand extension last year, fans had mixed feelings about the looks of some of the new championships the WWE had created.

Some of those have been welcomed, such as the new women's belts that reflect whether the female holding the title is either on RAW or SmackDown LIVE.

POTENTIAL CHANGES

That change has also been reflected with the Tag Team Champions, as American Alpha currently show off the blue strap, while Sheamus and Cesaro were awarded the redesigned version which had the red strap.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, the biggest talking point last year was how the WWE created a bright red Universal Championship, and the negativity disappointed both Seth Rollins and Mick Foley.

The WWE Universe could be in for more disappointment – or they could be pleased, it depends on what you think of it – as WWE are strongly considering redesigning the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

Article continues below

BeltFanDan from BeltTalk.com has revealed that WWE are currently in the process of creating two new designs for them.

NEW DESIGNS

He was credited for revealing that WWE were creating the Universal Championship, including the details that it would look exactly like the WWE title and it would be red, so he’s seen as a reliable source.

He revealed that WWE were reportedly looking to bring a new Intercontinental title in November, but have now decided to change both championships.

Dan also confirmed on Reddit that while he has no idea on the design, it’s definitely not a copy of the big logo currently used on the major male and female singles championships.

A hint was dropped on SmackDown earlier this week, when current Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose asked Shane McMahon if he could give him a new one.

With the history the IC title brings, many fans won’t be too pleased that they’re once again going to be changing the title, but the US Championship is something many fans have wanted to change for a while.

Would you be happy if WWE redesigned both the United States and the Intercontinental Championships? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms