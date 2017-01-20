Atlanta bar plans Packers rally ahead of NFC Championship game - it goes terribly wrong

Park Tavern, an Atlanta bar, wanted to capitalize on Sunday's NFC Championship Game, so it decided to host a Green Bay Packers rally on Saturday.

The only problem? The game, which will be held in Atlanta, features the hometown Falcons taking on the Green Bay squad with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Needless to say, Atlanta fans were none too happy with the bar's planned promotion, flooding the establishment's Yelp and social media pages with negative comments until the event was canceled and an apology issued.

The tavern issued said apology on Wednesday, making its allegiance to the Falcons known:

To add insult to injury, Yelp was forced to shut down the tavern's page (seen here) due to all the negativity.

Packer fans are going to gather somewhere this weekend, and Park Tavern was simply trying to capitalize on that potential business.

However, the pep rally on Saturday may have been too much. It clearly was a contentious plan for Falcons fans, who are searching for their first Super Bowl berth since 1998 and the franchise's first-ever win in the big game.

A low-key game watching event may have gone unnoticed, but the brashness with which this was promoted drew the ire of locals.

The Packers and Falcons met during the regular season in Atlanta, with the Falcons earning a narrow 33-32 victory in one of the more thrilling games of the regular season. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns while Packers star Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdowns and finished with 246 total yards.

If the rematch is anything like the original, football fans are in for a treat on Sunday afternoon.

