Pete Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks may lose important 2017 NFL Draft pick

Richard Sherman played the entire second half of the NFL season with an injured MCL, but that wasn't common knowledge in NFL circles.

The talented Seattle Seahawks cornerback never missed a snap, but league rules still stipulate that such an injury must be disclosed on the weekly injury report.

Now coach Pete Carroll's squad, already out a fifth-round pick due to an offseason workout violation, could see that penalty increased to a second-round pick forfeiture.

According to ESPN.com, the team is cooperating with the NFL's investigation into the matter and will fight to keep its draft pick:

Sources say the club is contending that because Sherman never missed a snap during the season, the team should not be severely penalized.

Though Sherman kept playing, Carroll said this week the injury was "serious," leading to the NFL investigation.

According to The Seattle Times, Carroll said on the radio that he regrets the error, but doesn't think it's a big deal:

“I don’t know. I’m feeling like I screwed that up with not telling you that because that happened, but he was OK. So I don’t know. He never missed anything, which is probably why (it wasn’t revealed).”

Innocent mistake or not, losing a second-round pick would be a major issue for the Seahawks, who have a lot of holes to fill this offseason. The Seahawks better hope the NFL investigation clears them of any intentional wrongdoing and Carroll and his staff need to be more vigilant about the injury report in the future.

