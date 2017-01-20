There’s one question that wrestling fans will never stop asking regarding Shawn Michaels, when will he be making his return to the WWE ring.

The reality is, it’ll probably never happen, that’s despite him coming back on numerous occasions.

RETIREMENT

He closed that chapter of his life perfectly, losing to The Undertaker – in what many are calling the greatest WrestleMania match ever – and ending his career in the process as he failed to end The Undertaker’s streak.

However, the question continues to pop up, especially with the arrival of AJ Styles and that picture the current WWE Champion teased on his Twitter account last year, hinting at a potential dream match with The Heart Break Kid.

Michaels has also recently explained that if he was to ever make a return to the ring, his ideal opponent would be Samoa Joe.

As unlikely as a comeback seems, Michaels explained to FOX News that there’s only one thing that can make him step foot in the ring again as a competitor.

If he ever needed the money.

MONEY THE MOTIVATION

He probably doesn’t need it, and let’s hope fans don’t wish for that day to come either.

He said: “I learned very early that you don’t get time back. I’d miss my children growing up so that’s the reason I retired.

“I knew I’d never get those years back.

“We all have gifts and I guess all the rocket scientist were given away by the time I got there. [My gift] was in the world of the WWE and I’m thankful for that.

“No, I don’t want to go back and wrestle again. But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries – [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.”

It probably is time for fans to come to the realisation that an in-ring return is out of the question now, and we should appreciate the fact that he still pops up now and again.

What’s the match you’d love to see if Shawn Michaels ever got the itch to come back? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

