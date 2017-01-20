Tony Bellew will face David Haye in a little over a month's time at the O2 in an eagerly-awaited heavyweight showdown.

However, that’s not to say there hasn’t been punches thrown between the two fighters before the bout.

In the pre-fight press conference last November, Haye landed a blow on Bellew after his opponent pushed him.

Haye might have thought that his actions were a warning for Bellew and something that may have earned him a bit of respect ahead of the fight. However, Haye’s punch may prove costly as Bellew has revealed that it will only give him extra motivation to beat him come March 4.

"I pushed him away, he threw a punch and, in my opinion, you have overstepped the mark then," Bellew told Sky Sports.

"We have a code among fighters that we should never really throw punches without gloves on and it was very stupid on his part.

The Liverpudlian has also claimed that he will be the “most valuable heavyweight in the world” - other than the champions - if he knocks Haye out.

"Just the thought of beating him motivates me every day, the thought of beating someone who is recognised as the best cruiserweight this country has ever seen, a former heavyweight champion of the world," he added.

"I knock 'Sideshow Bob' out, I then become the most valuable heavyweight in the world, outside of the champions, and that is what is driving me each and every day."

Haye’s clash with Bellew will represent his third fight since taking a three-and-a-half year break following his victory over Dereck Chisora - where he won the WBO heavyweight title.

And Bellew believes that Haye’s lifestyle in recent years could be fatal for him.

"I am the guy who has been facing world class fighters, this guy has been posing on beaches for five years and living in nightclubs," he claimed.

"The best win of David's career is still in Paris on that great night against Jean-Marc Mormeck and that was at cruiserweight [in 2007]. Can anyone tell me a great heavyweight he has beaten?

"If I was fighting the David Haye who went to Paris, I would say I am up against it, but I'm not."

