The Los Angeles Clippers have had a rough couple of seasons the last two years. Chris Paul and company are one of the most steady contenders in the Western Conference. They routinely perform well during the regular season and appear in the playoffs.

However, the last couple of postseason runs have been short-circuited by a horrific run of bad luck. Last season, the Clippers drew the Portland Trailblazers in the first round and looked great until both Paul and Blake Griffin suffered season-ending injuries in the same game.

It seems that the other franchise in L.A. just can’t catch a break. Something weird happens even if their entire team is present. For example, Houston’s blazing comeback from 3-1 down on the strength of Josh Smith and other role players hitting a hilarious number of threes.

Muphy’s Law seems to be in effect all the time for the ClipShow and especially when things seem to be looking good for the historically tortured club. When everything broke down for them last year, Stephen Curry had just been injured and there was hope for the NBA Finals.

Now, with Golden State reloaded with Kevin Durant, a herculean effort will be necessary to topple them in a possible second round or Western Conference Final. All of these scenarios hanging on the fact that L.A. makes enough noise in the playoffs to meet the Warriors.

Chris Paul has changed the fortunes of the franchise as they went from an also-ran to one of the league’s actual contenders. Blake Griffin’s arrival in the NBA Draft also signaled new life for the franchise for the first time since the mid-2000s.

With all the bad luck floating around the team, many observers have called for management to simply blow up the roster and cut bait because “no one is going to beat the Warriors.” That thinking is flawed because throwing away a solid 50 win team is fundamentally misguided.

L.A. is borderline elite when they have their full compliment of players and every contender needs some good luck at some time or another to bring home a Larry O’Brien trophy. Remember that the last championship came down to about two minutes of play.

All fans of the other 29 teams heard about for the entire season was how no one was going to stop Golden State and they ended up not only losing the title, but doing so after being up 3-1 on the biggest stage.

Bluntly put, stuff happens and no one knows how all of these teams will look at the end of the season. Better to get out and compete as hard as possible than to punt the season because of some spectre that is far out of your control.

That luck is going to change in one way or another. For Clippers fans, its just a matter of when and how. They’ve waited this long and will wait even longer if it means claiming a championship.