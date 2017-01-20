How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Payet has struggled for form this season .

Twitter reacts to Marseille ending their pursuit of Dimitri Payet

You just get the feeling the Dimitri Payet saga has more life in it yet.

Despite reportedly being removed from the Hammers' Whatsapp group, Payet still remains at the club.

It appeared inevitable that Payet was set for a return to former club Marseille; it seemed the best move for all parties.

The West Ham United star wants to leave and more importantly the fans are eagerly awaiting his departure, despite him surely being one the most talented players ever to represent the London club.

For weeks now, less benign renditions of the infamous 'We've got Payet' song have echoed around the Olympic Stadium, whilst a video of a Payet shirt being used as a doormat has gone viral on social media.

Bitter Hammers fans have voiced their anger at the Frenchman for failing to return the loyalty and faith the club showed in him, and his time at the club is surely coming to an end.

Whilst glimpses of last seasons imperious displays have been on show this season, it's been by no means easy going for the free-kick specialist.

It's clear he isn't settled in West Ham, and their poor form may well have something to do with it. 

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Regardless, ever since his exclusion from the side, the form and spirit of the side has seemingly improved tenfold. A 3-0 win over Crystal Palace without him was a big statement.

The Hammers showed not one player is bigger than the club, and it suggests they may well fare better in his absence.

Yet, Sky Sports presenter Kaveh Solhekol earlier had some news regarding his proposed move to the French giants:

It perhaps wouldn't surprise you to hear that this revelation left much disgust in the mouths of the West Ham faithful.

They were quick to voice their displeasure at the broken down move, and here are some of the best tweets:

