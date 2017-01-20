On the day, Steven Gerrard returned to Liverpool to take up a wide-ranging coaching role within the club's academy, there were more than a few fingers pointed at Arsene Wenger for not doing something similar.

Arsenal's manager has turned many a rough diamond into a star of the sport during his two decades at the club and yet is seemingly very reluctant to welcome any of them back in a coaching capacity.

Thierry Henry was a rare exception to the rule when he briefly worked with the U18s but even he has now left to join up with the Belgium national team.

It's something that really sticks with some of the club's ex-players who need a helping hand to kick start their career after hanging up their boots.

However, believe it or not, but Wenger is not going to be at the helm forever and the search for his eventual successor will be no easy task - just ask Manchester United.

Given Wenger's current deal at the club has just six months left to run, there is a serious possibility he could leave at the end of the season.

Diego Simeone and Massimiliano Allegri are a couple of names that have been linked with the job but Bournemouth's Eddie Howe is the current favourite.

Nevertheless, former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell reckons the club's hierarchy should appoint an ex-player who knows exactly what it takes to be successful in north London.

"I think a couple of ex-players. Give the ex-players a chance," Campbell told The Metro.

If Arsenal do opt to go down that route, the likes of Henry and New York City boss Patrick Vieira are likely to become the frontrunners.

It's a decision that might be popular with the fans but would still represent a big leap from the roles they are currently in.

Meanwhile, the favourite Howe has guided Bournemouth all the way up the football ladder, playing an attractive style of football along the way.

But that isn't enough for Campbell, who thinks appointing Howe would have serious ramifications on the club's legends.

He added: "Honestly, if that happened [Eddie Howe], I think a lot of ex-players who haven’t had the opportunity to come to Arsenal would be extremely unhappy."

In the meantime, Wenger will be focused on the Gunners Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday. With the Manchester clubs breathing down their necks for fourth place, Arsenal cannot afford to come away with anything other than three points.

