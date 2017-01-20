How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jericho continues to entertain the fans.

Chris Jericho’s latest Instagram post shows why he truly is the GOAT

Despite being a heel, Chris Jericho is giving the WWE Universe absolutely no reason whatsoever to hate him.

Jericho was the hottest talking point this week when he was spotted quietly adding Brock Lesnar’s name to the list on Monday Night Raw.

THE GIFT OF JERICHO

His incredible work has stretched to outside of his WWE character as well, after it as revealed that the current United States Champion donated the entire amount the family of former WWE superstar Rex King were asking for following his death.

His kindness has continued this week, as this time, he made a fan very happy by fulfilling her request.

A Twitter user going by the name of ‘@LucidLily’ had an odd request for Jericho, which he fulfilled and it exceeded expectations.

She asked: “@IAmJericho Ik you probably won’t see this but, I wanted to ask my bf to prom and was wondering if u could help bc he’s a big fan of yours.”

At first, it didn’t seem like Jericho could be much help.

He responded: “What can I do?”

JACOB, DON'T MAKE THE LIST!

However, some quick thinking from Jericho not only had fans in hysterics, but he probably made their day too when making a personalised video - with a devastating threat – which you can see below.

He said: “Hey Jacob, Chris Jericho here, I got a question for you. Sommer wants to know if you’ll go to prom with her.

“I suggest that you do. Because you know what happens…when you don’t go to prom with Sommer after she asked you, Jacob?

“Do you know what happens…if you don’t go to the prom? If you don’t go to the prom? Then you just made the list!

“But I’m sure you’re gonna go…have a great time, guys!”

It looks like the threat of making the list worked, as she revealed that he said yes.

Jericho continues to prove why the fans adore him, doing something as small as this in his free time just goes to show why he truly is one of the best around.

It’s also good to see Jacob wasn’t a stupid idiot.

What do you make of Chris Jericho’s latest move on Instagram? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Royal Rumble
Chris Jericho
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
WWE

