A retired player returning to their former club to coach isn’t exactly something new.

That’s what happened today with Steven Gerrard making an emotional return to Liverpool in an academy coaching role.

Gerrard is far from the first person to have returned to the club he used for in some capacity. Just look at Manchester United with them welcoming back both Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes in the backroom staff in recent years.

While the likes of Liverpool and United are more than keen to allow their former players to return to the club, there’s one club - or one man - that doesn’t seem so comfortable with the idea.

We’re looking at you, Arsene Wenger.

Wenger has turned down the opportunity for numerous former players to return to the Emirates with the likes of Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Mikel Arteta not being welcomed with open arms in north London.

Vieira on Wenger's stance

And Vieira - who is currently manager of New York City - hasn’t hesitated in letting his former boss know what he thinks about the situation at Arsenal.

"It is good for the young players who could see a Thierry Henry, a Ljungberg, a Sol Campbell or a Martin Keown who have been at the club a good few years working in the academy, or working somewhere. I think they can do it a bit more,” he said earlier this season.

"Players want to do it but do not have the opportunity. I don't understand it.

"The perfect example is Ajax. You see all the old players working for the club, on the field, in the office – the door is always open for them – but Arsenal don't do it and I don't know why."

And now, after Liverpool announced that Gerrard would be returning to the club just months after announcing his retirement, another former Arsenal man has hit out at Wenger.

Dixon takes a swipe

That man was Lee Dixon. The former right back took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Frenchman by tweeting: “A club legend going back to his old club. Now there's a good idea.”

And Dixon’s former teammate, Sol Campbell, has attempted to explain why Wenger is reluctant to allow former players at the club.

"I think you have the evidence there in front of you,’ he said.

"I think Arsene just has his team, has his frequency and maybe he doesn’t want to change that frequency too much. He has a model that he’s happy with and he might change in the future, who knows.

"He probably thinks he has everything he needs at the moment."

