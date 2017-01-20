Bayern Munich started the weekend in ideal fashion by extending their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Friday night.

But it wasn't easy.

Janik Haberer gave SC Freiburg the lead in just the fourth minute but despite Carlo Ancelotti's men having the best of the play from then onwards, they were made to work for the three points.

Munich's ever reliable striker Robert Lewandowski levelled things up before half-time with a fine left-footed volley after a well-timed run.

It was the Polish international's 60th Bundesliga goal for the German giants and came in just his 80th game - a record in itself.

As the second half drew on, Lewandowski and co. continued to bang on the door but Freiburg were plucky in defence and looked like they were going to hold onto to a point.

However, when Lewandowski finds the back of the net Bayern usually win. In fact, before tonight, the Bundesliga leaders have won their last 38 games in which the former Borussia Dortmund star has scored.

So everyone should have really expected Lewandowski to break Freiburg hearts with a winner in the 91st minute.

It was an absolute beauty, to be fair.

A deep cross from the left found the 28-year-old in the box. He took one touch to expertly control the ball with his chest. His next touch was a small flick to create a bit of space for himself.

His third, let's face it, was a huge mis-hit.

As you can see in the video below, Lewandowski tried to finish off his fine individual piece of skill by unleashing a fierce volley towards goal.

But he couldn't get the right contact and the ball spun off his boot.

It still had the desired result, though, and swerved in the goal with a little help from the post.

The forward had probably earned his luck with how he brought the ball down in the first place and in the end, it really doesn't matter how they go in!

