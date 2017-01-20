How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Robert Lewandowski scores great 91st minute winner for Bayern Munich

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bayern Munich started the weekend in ideal fashion by extending their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Friday night.

But it wasn't easy.

Janik Haberer gave SC Freiburg the lead in just the fourth minute but despite Carlo Ancelotti's men having the best of the play from then onwards, they were made to work for the three points.

Article continues below

Munich's ever reliable striker Robert Lewandowski levelled things up before half-time with a fine left-footed volley after a well-timed run.

It was the Polish international's 60th Bundesliga goal for the German giants and came in just his 80th game - a record in itself.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Atlanta bar plans Packers rally ahead of NFC Championship game - it goes terribly wrong

Atlanta bar plans Packers rally ahead of NFC Championship game - it goes terribly wrong

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Shawn Michaels reveals who he'd love to face in WWE return match

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Fans catch WWE sneakily removing intriguing Seth Rollins clip from website

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

Memphis Depay sends messages to Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney after joining Lyon

Philippe Coutinho names the one player whose level he wants to reach

Philippe Coutinho names the one player whose level he wants to reach

As the second half drew on, Lewandowski and co. continued to bang on the door but Freiburg were plucky in defence and looked like they were going to hold onto to a point.

However, when Lewandowski finds the back of the net Bayern usually win. In fact, before tonight, the Bundesliga leaders have won their last 38 games in which the former Borussia Dortmund star has scored.

So everyone should have really expected Lewandowski to break Freiburg hearts with a winner in the 91st minute.

It was an absolute beauty, to be fair.

A deep cross from the left found the 28-year-old in the box. He took one touch to expertly control the ball with his chest. His next touch was a small flick to create a bit of space for himself.

His third, let's face it, was a huge mis-hit.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-BAYERNMUNICH

As you can see in the video below, Lewandowski tried to finish off his fine individual piece of skill by unleashing a fierce volley towards goal.

But he couldn't get the right contact and the ball spun off his boot.

It still had the desired result, though, and swerved in the goal with a little help from the post.

The forward had probably earned his luck with how he brought the ball down in the first place and in the end, it really doesn't matter how they go in!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Robert Lewandowski
Arjen Robben
Thomas Muller
Xabi Alonso
Bundesliga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Bayern Munich

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again