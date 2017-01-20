After being held to a 0-0 draw at home Plymouth in their FA Cup third round clash, Jurgen Klopp played a slightly stronger side in the replay against their League Two opponents.

The German clearly wanted to avoid an upset in the return tie and played a few senior players in his XI, including both Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.

The pair have struggled for regular first-team football this season with Klopp seemingly preferring a front three of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

So it was the perfect opportunity for Sturridge and Origi to prove their worth - especially considering Mane will miss the whole of January due to the African Cup of Nations.

However, it didn’t quite work out like that with Lucas Leiva scoring the only goal of the game as Sturridge and Origi struggled to make an impact.

Sturridge was substituted in the 76th minute, while Origi played the entire match - missing a penalty with a few minutes remaining.

And while Klopp has admitted the performances of Origi and Sturridge weren’t particularly impressive, he insists he’s not concerned.

Klopp on his strikers

“It’s not a worry,” Klopp said.

“Of course for both Daniel and Divock it was not a world class performance, but that’s how it is.

“They have not lost their quality. It was only this game. Of course in some of the other games they were not at their best too, but that is absolutely normal. That’s how it is. We can not give everybody the rhythm.

“Being injured, the changes we had to do, Daniel was back after injury, Divock was in and then out, so that’s how it is with human beings. But I see them not only in games but in training and everything is there.

“There were only a few wrong decisions in the game and it is not too good but they’re still all absolutely on the right way.”

This weekend, Liverpool’s focus will return to the Premier League as they attempt to trim the seven-point gap to Chelsea.

And Klopp has a tough decision to make ahead of their home clash against Swansea.

It’s likely he will line up with Firmino, Coutinho and Adam Lallana as the front three but Sturridge or Origi could be given the nod for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. But Klopp gave nothing away in his pre-match press conference as to the personnel that will take to the field against the Swans.

Selection headache

"What can do I? I need 11 players for Saturday," he said.

“What can I do with rhythm? it is something I can give them but also something they can get out of the games so that’s two things.

“Now they played Wednesday both of them, so that is good for the rhythm, but all the rest is still okay. They are both really good strikers and they are used to dealing with not always world class performances. It is a normal thing in football life and not a big issue.”

