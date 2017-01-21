Ryan Giggs explains why Man City are struggling under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola's rapid fall from grace is proving quite tough to watch.

He arrived at Manchester City as the man who was going to transform the way English football was played and yet English football has transformed him.

The Spaniard looked a helpless figure as his City side were blown away by Everton last week and the magnitude of the task ahead has only just hit him.

On Friday: Guardiola said: “I don’t understand the lack of respect for the professionals, when they are amazing players and they’re not good enough for me. Maybe I’m not good enough for them," as per The Mirror.

That was just the latest of a series of strange comments the City boss has made in the press of late and although it is refreshingly honest, it must be a big concern for the hierarchy at the Etihad.

The Citizens face a brutal fight between now and the end of the season just to get into the top four and will need their experienced boss to be at his brilliant best to achieve it.

Guardiola might take some solace from the fact he received support from an unlikely source, though.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has dedicated his latest column in The Telegraph to the ongoing troubles of his old 'noisy neighbours'.

Giggs admitted he isn't overly surprised to see the former Barcelona manager struggle in the Premier League, not because of a lack of ability but because the squad he was left to work with were simply too old.

"When I look back to the start of the season, and the kind of squad that Pep Guardiola was working with, I do not feel a great deal of surprise that Manchester City find themselves in a difficult situation outside the top four with more than half the campaign already gone," Giggs wrote.

"It is not that I do not rate Guardiola as a manager – I have said on these pages before that his Barcelona teams inflicted on me some of the most humbling nights of my playing career."

"It is that when you have played in the Premier League for a long time, you get a feeling for the stage in life that a collective of players is at – who is peaking, who is declining, who is on the up – and I got a strong sense that City’s squad was too old."

Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Aleksandar Kolarov and Vincent Kompany have all been crucial to City's success over the last six years, however, they are all now the wrong side of 30.

It is about time the next generation started taking responsibility at the Etihad and that includes new signing Gabriel Jesus.

The £27 million signing from Palmeiras looks set to be thrown in at the deep end and is expected to make his debut against Tottenham on Saturday.

Another defeat and Guardiola's men could finish the weekend 13 points behind Chelsea at the top of the table - something that would have been unimaginable at the start of the campaign.

