Not long ago, Luke Shaw was considered one of the best young left-backs in world football.

Manchester United certainly thought so when they spent £27 million on the, then, 18-year-old back in the summer of 2014, making him one of the world’s most expensive teenagers.

The former Southampton player showed signs of promise in his debut season at Old Trafford as the Red Devils achieved a top-four finish.

Article continues below

However, a horrific leg break at the start of last season in the Champions League against PSV restricted him to just eight appearances in all competitions and stunted his growth as a player.

He appeared back to full fitness at the beginning of this season and it seemed he was back to his very best under Jose Mourinho. However, after complaining from a few niggles in the leg that he broke last season, Shaw hasn’t appeared in the Premier League since October.

Article continues below

In recent weeks, Shaw has been fit and available but Mourinho hasn’t picked him in the match day squad.

And now, the Portuguese boss has explained exactly why we haven’t seen Shaw recently.

Mourinho on Shaw

"Of course," he replied when asked if Shaw's injury record had influenced his decisions to exclude him from recent squads. "You try to have in the squad the players with more minutes, the players in better shape, in better condition.

"In Luke Shaw's case, even in the game against Reading, when he could have started the game and had 90 minutes, in the morning of the game he was ill and not ready to play.

"So even in that match, which could have been good for him, he was not able to play, so he's having a difficult period."

Before their 1-1 draw with Liverpool, United had won nine consecutive matches in all competitions so it was understandable why Mourinho didn’t feel the need to bring an unfit Shaw into proceedings.

However, now that run is over, maybe Mourinho will give the left back a chance to rebuild his match fitness by giving him some minutes.

With Shaw not playing since he was substituted at half-time in the EFL Cup victory over West Ham on November 30, there was understandably plenty of speculation regarding his future. But, earlier this week, Shaw’s agent Jonathan Barnett dismissed any suggestions that he will be leaving the Theatre of Dreams anytime soon.

Shaw's agent responds to speculation

"I am angry with these reports suggesting Luke Shaw will leave Manchester United in the summer," he said.

"Luke Shaw is happy at Manchester United and also, Manchester United are happy with him."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms