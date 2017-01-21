Paul Pogba’s decision to re-join Manchester United last summer wasn’t purely based on romance.

Sure, the French midfielder felt he had unfinished business at Old Trafford, but he wouldn’t have returned if he didn’t believe United could seriously compete for club football’s most prestigious trophies over the next five to ten years.

It’s also fair to assume that Pogba wouldn’t have returned if Jose Mourinho hadn’t replaced Louis van Gaal as manager, while the acquisition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic was another clear indication that the club was heading in the right direction.

And then there was the money on offer: United could offer more cash than Barcelona and Real Madrid - both in terms of wages and transfer fee - and so a move back to Old Trafford made complete sense for the 23-year-old.

After a sticky start to life back at his former club - you get the feeling he was a little too eager to impress - Pogba, barring his surprisingly poor performance against Liverpool last weekend, has been excellent for the Red Devils.

And you know there’s plenty more to come from the France international who’s expected to challenge for the Ballon d’Or over the coming years.

There's one player Pogba wants to play with next season

Pogba is already able to name some top talent as teammates, including Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and, of course, Zlatan.

But there is one player who Pogba is keen to link up with at Old Trafford next season: his old friend, Adnan Januzaj.

“Paul is a great player,” the Belgian winger, currently on loan at Sunderland, was quoted as saying by The Sun. “He made a different choice but eventually he was successful and he has returned. He remains a great player.

“He’s a very good friend. At United, we were always together. We went to dinner together, played the PlayStation. He was a brother to me.

“Of course, Paul asks if I’ll be back at Manchester United. He wants to play with me. But I am now at Sunderland and I have to do what’s right for the club.

“These are decisions from above. I’m a professional footballer and I have to remain professional and work.”

Why Pogba's wish probably won't come true

Whether Pogba’s wish comes true, you suspect, ultimately rests with Januzaj himself.

Unlike his superstar pal, the 21-year-old’s career has stagnated following that excellent breakthrough season under David Moyes several years ago.

Januzaj has shown glimpses of his class at the Stadium of Light but little else.

And his United career, as things stand, is currently hanging in the balance.

