Game in, game out, pundits and supporters alike are being left utterly bewildered as to why Claudio Bravo is between the sticks for Manchester City.

Their decision to loan out Joe Hart last summer had people scratching their heads, yet the purchase of a Barcelona shot stopper appeared a prudent reaction. It has proven anything but.

The Chilean has been plagued with errors and seems to be conceding goals for fun on English shores. Nevertheless, despite such a nightmarish start, Pep Guardiola has rather definitively explained why he’s keeping the faith.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Nightmare start

Having won a Champions League title at the Nou Camp and captained Chile to two Copa America titles, Bravo came to the Etihad Stadium with a hearty reputation.

However, his debut for the Citizens quickly set an unhealthy tone. Bravo was at fault for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goal in the Manchester derby and could easily have been sent off or conceded a penalty at least for a rash challenge on Wayne Rooney.

Article continues below

Since then, the ex-Barcelona man has been desperately struggling. Of all the Premier League goalkeepers to have faced 100 shots this season, only Lukasz Fabianski, Ron-Robert Zieler and David Marshall have poorer records.

Opta judged the 33-year-old to have conceded 16.3 ‘expected goals’, yet the Chilean shipped a further 6.7 that he should have prevented.

Moreover, Bravo’s recent run has proven particularly awful with statistics unraveling the mistakes. The City ‘keeper has conceded an astonishing 14 of the last 22 shots on target he has faced in the league.

After all, versus Everton, he was beaten to his left hand side, right hand side, through his legs and was chipped by an 18-year-old.

People have compared his slow start to that of David de Gea at Manchester United. Besides, Bravo has been seen struggling to claim crosses, similarly to a young De Gea, amid the flying elbows of English football.

When the United man was struggling though, he was 21 and not 33 with European titles to burn. It all culminates into a rather damning narrative for City’s replacement for Joe Hart.

Guardiola comments

All the embarrassing statistics and errors do beg the question: ‘why continue to play Bravo?’

Willy Caballero might not be the greatest ‘keeper in the world, yet surely he could at least serve the purpose of allowing Bravo to regroup. If not, Hart is only a loan move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has defiantly outlined why he has chosen neither option, however.

According to the Mirror, the ex-Barcelona boss explained: “With all the goalkeepers, all of the players, of course it depends on my decisions.

“But until now I’m convinced he is a good player, he’s a good goalkeeper.

“When I’m going to consider that I’m going to think about that, but at the moment he’s still in goal because, when I speak with Xavi Manchisidor [City’s goalkeeping coach] he will stay in the goal.

“I try to be gentle with my players. I feel I can help him and that’s the reason why I’m here.”

So there you have it City fans, Mr. Manchisidor is the man you can blame. Bravo must be pulling the rabbits out the hat in training to instill such faith in the club’s coaching staff, clearly.

Nevertheless, if Bravo is to be persistently deployed, it’s clear that great work is needed on the training ground. On current form, the 33-year-old is no more than a spectator watching City’s title chances wither with every ball he plucks from his net.

Do you think Manchester City were wrong to swap Joe Hart for Claudio Bravo? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms