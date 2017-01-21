How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nainggolan roma.

People think Radja Nainggolan should have his own move named after him

Radja Nainggolan is one of the world’s best all-action midfielders.

The AS Roma and Belgium star isn’t just an excellent destroyer; he also chips in with his fair share of goals and assists.

Twenty goals in 135 appearances for Roma is an excellent return for a player who is essentially a defensive midfielder.

Those who watch Italian football on a regular basis will know that Nainggolan has a very unorthodox move in his locker.

In fact, it’s so unorthodox that some people reckon Nainggolan actually invented it - and perhaps they’re right.

Time for Nainggolan to have his own move?

One Twitter user - the wonderfully-named DeRossi’s Tattoo - has created a short video compilation of Nainggolan pulling off his signature move during in a number of Serie A matches.

The 28-year-old slides in and bends his leg to hook away the ball before getting back up and setting Roma back off on the attack.

Torino FC v AS Roma - Serie A

Most slide-tackles end with the ball rolling out of play, but Nainggolan’s method is so effective because it immediately puts his team on the front foot again. It’s a lightning-quick turnover of possession.

DeRossi’s Tattoo reckons that, like the Cruyff Turn and the Ronaldinho Elastico, this particularly move should now be known as the ‘Nainggolan Tackle’.

We’re onboard with that.

Video: 'The Nainggolan Tackle'

Reaction on Twitter

Here’s what Twitter thinks…

