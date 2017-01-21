TRAIL BLAZERS (18-27) 92, SIXERS (15-26) 93

Robert Covington (22/6/0) hit the clutch game-winning three-pointer to guide Philly to its fifth straight home win. Ersan Ilyasova (24/6/2) led the home team who have now won eight of their last ten games. On a sour note, Joel Embiid bruised his left knee and didn't play the majority of the fourth quarter. Damian Lillard (30/5/1) had a game-high in the losing effort.

RAPTORS (28-15) 78, HORNETS (22-21) 113

All-Star candidate Kemba Walker (32/4/8) came up big in the dominant win on an efficient 11-16 from the floor. He was one of six players in double figures for Buzz City. Kyle Lowry (24/1/3) and DeMar DeRozan (23/3/2) were the leading scorers for Toronto but it was a night to forget for them.

BUCKS (20-22) 96, MAGIC (18-27) 112

Seven Orlando players hit double figures in the victory, led by point guard Elfrid Payton (20/4/6). Jeff Green (18/7/2) and Bismack Biyombo (13/13/0) provided valuable contributions off the bench. Jabari Parker (25/6/6) had a game-high in points but Milwaukee has now lost four straight.

KINGS (16-26) 91, GRIZZLIES (26-19) 107

Big men Marc Gasol (28/9/4) and Zach Randolph (20/10/2) posted strong numbers for Memphis, including hitting a combined 5-9 from behind the arc. DeMarcus Cousins (19/10/2) led the visitors but couldn't prevent a fourth consecutive defeat.

NETS (9-33) 143, PELICANS (17-27) 114

In the most lopsided result of the night, Brooklyn recorded a massive win in New Orleans with eight players scoring in double figures. Brook Lopez (23/8/3) and Bojan Bogdanovic (23/6/2) were the leading scorers for Kenny Atkinson's team who ended an 11-game losing streak in style. Anthony Davis (22/9/4) was the best performer for the home team in a disappointing loss.

WARRIORS (37-6) 125, ROCKETS (33-13) 108

Golden State gained revenge over Houston after losing an epic encounter at Oracle Arena earlier in the season. All five starters hit double digits in scoring with Kevin Durant (32/4/7) and Stephen Curry (24/1/7) having big games. Clint Capela (22/12/1) had a team-high as James Harden (17/7/11) struggled to match his high standards of this season so far. Houston shot just 7-35 from downtown.

BULLS (21-23) 93, HAWKS (25-18) 102

Denis Schroder (25/3/6) had a game-high in this encounter shooting 11-14 from the field to guide Atlanta to its 10th win in 11 games. They led by as many as 30 on the night against a Chicago team who has lost five of its last seven. Jimmy Butler (19/0/3) was their leading scorer on the night but their problems continue.

JAZZ (28-16) 112, MAVERICKS (14-29) 107 OT

A career night by Rudy Gobert (27/25/1) helped Utah overcome Dallas in overtime. Gordon Hayward (26/7/4) was also a major contributor in the win. Despite having seven players score in double figures, the Mavs couldn't get the home victory. Harrison Barnes (19/5/1) had a team-high.

PACERS (22-20) 96, LAKERS (16-31) 108

The Purple and Gold snapped a five-game losing streak behind a strong performance by Lou Williams (27/4/3) off the bench. Julius Randle (16/5/4), Nick Young (15/3/1) and rookie Brandon Ingram (15/7/2) also played their part. Paul George (21/6/2) carried the offensive load for Indiana.