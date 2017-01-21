The starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday but the headlines were dominated by a player who didn't make the cut.

Despite averaging a triple-double this season, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook wasn't named as a starter as he lost out to fellow guards Stephen Curry and James Harden.

Westbrook also leads the league in points and is having a historic year, which makes his snub even more surprising.

However, even though he missed out this year, the OKC point guard has been a starter before and will have numerous opportunities again in the years to come.

He should, therefore, spare a thought to some greats - past and present - who have never had that honour.

Here are the five best players to have never started an All-Star game.

Ray Allen

The two-time NBA champion, who officially announced his retirement in November, was a 10-time All-Star and one of the greatest shooters in the league's history. Among his many accomplishments, though, the shooting guard was never voted as an All-Star starter despite his terrific years representing the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics and Boston Celtics.

Even in Miami, where he spent his final three years, he made himself a hero by hitting one of the best clutch shots in NBA history to help the franchise secure its third title. He is sure to be a future Hall of Famer, however, which counts for a lot more.

Paul Pierce

Another former Celtics star and a legend of the franchise, Pierce has regularly been overlooked for a starting berth despite a stellar career which has seen him win a championship, an NBA Finals MVP award and 10 All-Star nods.

There aren't many players who have racked up that many appearances without a single start and Pierce and Allen can count themselves unlucky in that regard. When he finally calls time on his career at the end of this season, Pierce should still be proud of what he's achieved and will surely have a Hall of Fame spot to come.

Tony Parker

With four rings, a finals MVP and six All-Star appearances, there aren't many point guards, past or present, that can compete with the resume that the Frenchman has to date. He has also been named to four All-NBA teams and has been a huge part of the San Antonio Spurs' success.

It didn't help Parker's case that he was battling with a number of elite guards in the west for a starting place such as Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. In the last six years, the popularity of Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and James Harden has gone against him.

Dennis Rodman

In terms of personality and charisma, Rodman had it in abundance and they are usually characteristics which fans warm to and base their votes on. However, much of that came later in his career.

As an All-Star player with the Detroit Pistons, he was known for his rebounding and defensive prowess on the court and was a valuable member of the Bad Boy Pistons that won back-to-back titles in 1989-90.

The Worm never averaged more than 11.6 points per game, which was significantly lower than other forwards he was competing with such as Charles Barkley, Larry Bird and Scottie Pippen. With another three rings won with the Chicago Bulls, along with two Defensive Player of the Year awards, Rodman still has many accomplishments to fall back on.

Kevin McHale

The Hall of Fame power forward is regarded as one of the game's greatest low-post players and he enjoyed an incredible career to boot. McHale was a three-time champion, seven-time All-Star and a three-time member of the All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team.

He was also named as Sixth Man of the Year on two occasions and this is how he forced his way into All-Star contention.

He played a major role in the success of the Celtics teams of the 1980s but like Rodman, he was overshadowed by more elite forwards like Julius Erving, Dominique Wilkins and the aforementioned Bird and Barkley, the latter of whom regularly names McHale as the best player he's ever faced.