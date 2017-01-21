In spite of all the stagnation and non-descript performances that defined his reign, every Manchester City fan has a soft spot for Manuel Pellegrini.

The Chilean was considered a true gentlemen throughout his three years at the Etihad Stadium and kept City ticking over nicely. It’s perhaps unfair that he left the club in the manner he did and in the shadow of Pep Guardiola.

Nevertheless, his association with the Citizens could resume very soon with Pellegrini interested in two of his ex-players. With Chinese money backing the raid too, he could go all out for a reunion with the pair.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Double raid

Pellegrini now finds himself as manager of Hebei China Fortune in the every-expanding universe of the Chinese Super League. The Chilean has held the reins of the Samba Kings ever since his City departure and currently sits in seventh.

Despite the mid-table dwellings though, Hebei aren’t short of cash. In fact, Pellegrini is sat on something of a gold mine with Forbes declaring them as China’s seventh richest football club.

Article continues below

Therefore, according to The Sun, they’re set to flex their muscle in the European market. Samir Nasri and David Silva prove the targets.

Both players plied their trade under the wing of Pellegrini between 2013 and 2016. In fact, working together, the trio captured two League Cups as well as the Premier League title in 2014.

Desperate to revive their working relationships, Pellegrini and Hebei are set to offer £50 million for Silva and a further £30 million for Nasri.

The City source, to which The Sun refers, is believed to have stated: “Pellegrini has shown an interest in two players, David Silva and Samir Nasri for this coming summer.

“There is a lot of money over there as has been widely publicised, and he is willing to offer a fair chunk to get them to go.

“The wages players are getting in China are incredible. There are some crazy figures being talked about that they could get.”

Therefore, it is clear that Pellegrini is willing to use his links with City and the dizzying finances of China to bring European quality to Hebei. The feasibility of success may prove mixed, however.

Chance of success

The chances of Silva agreeing to the deal prove doubtful. The Spaniard is believed to happy at City and very much satisfied with the management of compatriot Pep Guardiola.

The 31-year-old has already racked up 26 appearances under the new regime and is – justifiably so – viewed as an integral source of creativity. The five assists he has amassed so far this season prove exemplification of his quality.

Consequently, it is doubtful that Silva will want to turn his back on Champions League football quite yet.

Nasri proves a completely different case however and Pellegrini’s chances look far greater. Having fallen out of favour and suffered from injuries, the Frenchman was offloaded to Sevilla, as part of a loan deal, last summer.

The ex-Arsenal man has been a success in Spain thus far, yet it is doubtful that Sevilla could rival a Chinese offer if they wanted to sign Nasri permanently.

Furthermore, with wages rumoured to come in at an eye boggling £500,000-a-week the La Liga side would be completely and utterly overwhelmed. City too, would bite Pellegrini’s hand off for such a transfer fee.

The ex-City boss may throw the kitchen sink at Guardiola, yet his lucrative double raid may only produce half of the desired effect. With Chinese football though, you can never truly tell.

Do you think Manchester City should allow Samir Nasri and/or David Silva to leave? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms