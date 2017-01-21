It feels like Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool a lifetime ago, such is the impact the charismatic German coach has made at Anfield since replacing Brendan Rodgers.

The 49-year-old, who rose to worldwide prominence thanks to his magnificent work with Borussia Dortmund, took the reins at Liverpool on 8 October 2015, signing a three-year deal worth £15 million.

Unlike most managerial appointments, this one didn’t feel like a gamble. It felt like a coup for the Merseyside outfit, given that Klopp’s name was being linked with the world’s biggest football clubs.

Liverpool, of course, fall into that category. But Klopp, you suspect, could have managed any club on the planet - including either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Klopp and Liverpool has proven to be a match made in heaven.

Klopp's Liverpool story so far

While the Reds’ Premier League campaign could have ended better last season - they finished eighth in the table, 21 points off the eventual champions Leicester City - Klopp masterminded the club’s route to the League Cup and Europa League finals.

In his 80 matches in charge of Liverpool, Klopp has recorded 41 wins, 24 draws and 15 defeats.

Best manager in the Premier League?

But three more statistics have emerged which suggest the Stuttgart-born coach might, in fact, be the best manager in the Premier League.

Squawka have revealed that, since Klopp took over, Liverpool boast the following….

The most goals (104)

The most chances created (692)

The most tackles won (840)

Fair play, Jurgen. Fair play.

Liverpool's players have adapted to Klopp's methods

Liverpool’s players are now among the fittest in the Premier League and, unless they give 100 per cent on the pitch and during training, they’ll find themselves on the subs’ bench or out of the squad completely.

